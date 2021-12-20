How Are All the Duttons Related? Here's What You Should Know

How Are All the Duttons Related? Here's What You Should KnowBy Leila Kozma
Dec. 20 2021, Published 2:29 p.m. ET
Season 4 of Yellowstone brought about some seismic changes for the Dutton family. We were first introduced to Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) real dad, Garrett Randall in Season 3, which changed our understanding of the Dutton family. So who's where on the Dutton family tree?
Here's the 'Yellowstone' Dutton family tree explained.
Yellowstone tells the story of a Montana-based family on par with the Roys from Succession. Take, for instance, Season 4, Episode 7, in which John spontaneously announces that he is running for governor — just after his adopted son, Jamie, announces that he is running for governor.
John Dutton's great grandfather, James Dutton, migrated to Montana with his family.
The recently-premiered Yellowstone prequel, 1883, tells the origin story of the Dutton family. At the focal point are James (Tim McGraw), his wife, Margaret (Faith Hill), and their kids, Elsa (Isabel May) and John Dutton Sr. (John is a 5-year-old boy in 1883).
John Dutton Jr. (Kevin Costner) and his wife, Evelyn, have three kids. They also raised Jamie Dutton.
John Dutton and Evelyn share Lee, Beth, and Kayce. Evelyn died following a horse riding accident a while ago.
John Dutton and Evelyn also raised Garrett Randall's son, Jamie.
The revelations about Jamie Dutton's true past only become public knowledge in Season 3 of Yellowstone. Arguably, the plotline tapped into Jamie's overall reputation as a family outlier. In Season 4, Episode 5, Jamie met up with his son (!) with his ex-partner, Christina (Katherine Cunningham). She was pregnant in Season 2.
In Season 4, Beth takes a 14-year-old named Carter under her wings.
In Season 4, Beth takes a 14-year-old named Carter (Finn Little) under her wing, which causes an unexpected rift between her and her partner, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Carter's father passed away around the same time John Dutton was allowed to leave the hospital after the brutal shootout taking place in the Season 3 finale.
But Beth's relationship with Carter quickly leads to unexpected conflict. Ultimately, Carter lands a not-so-glamorous gig as a ranch hand on the Dutton land. Season 4 charts his journey toward self-discovery, with Carter remarking at one point that he wants to be Rip when he grows up.
John Jr.'s son Kayce Dutton and Monica recently moved away.
Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille Chow) have a range of new experiences together in Season 4. In Season 4, Episode 8, they learn that another baby is on the way. They share a son, Tate (Brecken Merrill). The family recently moved to a new home.
Lee Dutton was shot by Robert Long in Season 1 of 'Yellowstone.'
Season 1, Episode 1 of Yellowstone captured the tragic death of John Dutton's oldest son, Lee (Dave Annable). He lost his life after trying to take the cattle back from the Broken Rock Reservation. He was shot by Kayce's brother-in-law, Robert Long.
Of course, the story wouldn't be complete without the ranch hands, Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith), Walker (Ryan Bingham), Colby (Denim Richards), and the rest of the crew who aren't technically part of the Dutton family.
