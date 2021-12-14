The Season 4 Finale of 'Yellowstone' Is Bound to Pack a Punch

The Season 4 Finale of 'Yellowstone' Is Bound to Pack a PunchBy Leila Kozma
Season 4 of Yellowstone kicked off with a double bill on Nov. 7, 2021, introducing fans to new characters like Carter, the 14-year-old orphan with enough street smarts to survive the apocalypse, and Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), the profit-loving CEO of Market Equities.
In only seven episodes, Yellowstone shed light on the latest conflicts dividing the Dutton clan and the issues eating away at the colorful community living at the bunkhouse. When is the Season 4 Finale?
When is the Season 4 Finale of 'Yellowstone'?
The Season 3 Finale of Yellowstone will go down in history as the antonym of a snooze fest.
With several Duttons undergoing life-threatening attacks, the episode proved once again that Yellowstone is the kind of show that goes out with a bang. (For a quick refresher: John (Kevin Costner) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) were both directly looking at the prospect of getting gunned down, while Beth (Kelly Reilly) had to wrangle her way through an explosion.) When's the next round?
Season 1 of Yellowstone comprises nine episodes. Season 2 and 3 have 10 episodes to boast. Season 4 will likely conclude after 10 episodes as well, unless Paramount Network treats fans to a surprise press release announcing an extension. The shooting of Season 4 wrapped in November 2020, however.
Season 4 of Yellowstone doesn't appear to have a mid-season Finale. Season 4, Episode 8 is expected to air on Dec. 19, 2021. What happens beyond Dec. 19, 2021, is somewhat cloudy at present. Those eager to get their quick fix of Yellowstone can rely on 1883, which is set to be released on Dec. 19, 2021.
The Yellowstone prequel chronicles the Dutton clan's journey through the Great Plains, with Montana serving as the end point where they build a new home. Meanwhile, the forthcoming 6666 will take viewers to the infamous ranch in West Texas where "cowboys are born and made," goes the press release.
Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) and Walker (Ryan Bingham) are rumored to appear in 6666.
While Jimmy had a brutal accident in a previous Yellowstone episode, Walker has only been tempting fate by engaging in a heated rivalry with ranch hand Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith). As such, the rest of Season 4 of Yellowstone might have some ugly things coming Walker's way.
Proceed with caution: Season 4 predictions ahead.
Beth pledged to raze Market Equities, the company posing a real threat to proud Montana natives like her, in a previous Season 4 episode. She is yet to live up to the promise.
Another overarching storyline concerns the conflict between Lloyd and Walker. They buried the hatchet in Season 4, Episode 7, but it's uncertain how long the peace will last. The barrel racer girls were supposed to get kicked out, but they weren't. Carter could easily face some further complications too, especially since Beth cares about him a great deal. And let's not forget about Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), who is now running for governor.
