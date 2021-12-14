The Season 4 Finale of 'Yellowstone' Is Bound to Pack a Punch

Season 4 of Yellowstone kicked off with a double bill on Nov. 7, 2021, introducing fans to new characters like Carter, the 14-year-old orphan with enough street smarts to survive the apocalypse, and Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), the profit-loving CEO of Market Equities.

In only seven episodes, Yellowstone shed light on the latest conflicts dividing the Dutton clan and the issues eating away at the colorful community living at the bunkhouse. When is the Season 4 Finale?