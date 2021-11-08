Kayce Suffered a Brutal Injury in the Season 3 Finale of 'Yellowstone' — How Is He?By Leila Kozma
Nov. 8 2021, Published 1:02 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone.
A manic dash to the hospital, the unexpected revival of flash grenades, and another brutal shootout were just some of the things viewers saw go down on the Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone.
The episode offered a much-needed update on the whereabouts of several main characters. John (Kevin Costner) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) survived unscathed — but what about Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes)? Is he dead? Do fans have any reason to be optimistic?
So, is Kayce dead on 'Yellowstone'?
In the Season 3 finale of Yellowstone, John was severely injured during a roadside shootout. Beth nearly got blown up to pieces, and Kayce had a brush with death, too.
Yellowstone fans had to wait more than a year to find out what happened to the characters. As the Season 4 premiere proves, every minute of the wait was worth it.
Kayce manages to survive the potentially deadly atrocity — only to get himself into trouble soon after. He first shows up on the screen in a ghillie suit, but at that point, his trials and tribulations are far from over.
"Thank the Lord! I was getting worried about Kayce," tweeted @dmariiieee.
"Oh, thank you, sweet baby Jesus! Kayce lives. Even if he looks crazy AF," added @jakesmom326.
"Kayce, you better pull through! I did not wait all these months just to see you die!" exclaimed @4everbossybabii.
By the time the second part of the Season 4 premiere rolls around, Kayce is ready and rearing to take revenge on his father's attackers. With a grenade in tow, he decides to give them some tough love. Although he completes the mission, he suffers another injury.
The first two episodes don't address the latest challenges Kayce and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) have to face as a married couple, nor do they offer much of an update on the changes impacting their son, Tate (Brecken Merrill). The strange predicament has sparked a brand new fan theory.
Does Kayce only exist in John's head now? Some 'Yellowstone' fans wouldn't rule out the possibility.
As the increasingly popular theory holds, Kayce did lose his life after all.
"I read a comment that said they think Kayce is dead and that he only interacted with John. This could explain why I didn't see Monica and Tate later on in the episode!" tweeted @auntysees.
Another Yellowstone fan pointed out that Kayce had a brief interaction with Rip (Cole Hauser) too.
"I've been seeing people say Kayce is really dead and only John can see him. In the second episode where Kayce, John, and Rip are talking about Travis, Kayce asks if they can trust him and Rip answers. If Kayce was dead how could Rip see/hear him too?" wondered @Amanda85765482.
Is Kayce a ghost now? Catch new episodes of Yellowstone every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Paramount to find out.