Kayce Suffered a Brutal Injury in the Season 3 Finale of 'Yellowstone' — How Is He?

A manic dash to the hospital, the unexpected revival of flash grenades, and another brutal shootout were just some of the things viewers saw go down on the Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone .

The episode offered a much-needed update on the whereabouts of several main characters. John (Kevin Costner) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) survived unscathed — but what about Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) ? Is he dead? Do fans have any reason to be optimistic?

So, is Kayce dead on 'Yellowstone'?

In the Season 3 finale of Yellowstone, John was severely injured during a roadside shootout. Beth nearly got blown up to pieces, and Kayce had a brush with death, too. Yellowstone fans had to wait more than a year to find out what happened to the characters. As the Season 4 premiere proves, every minute of the wait was worth it.

Kayce manages to survive the potentially deadly atrocity — only to get himself into trouble soon after. He first shows up on the screen in a ghillie suit, but at that point, his trials and tribulations are far from over.

"Thank the Lord! I was getting worried about Kayce," tweeted @dmariiieee. "Oh, thank you, sweet baby Jesus! Kayce lives. Even if he looks crazy AF," added @jakesmom326. "Kayce, you better pull through! I did not wait all these months just to see you die!" exclaimed @4everbossybabii.

By the time the second part of the Season 4 premiere rolls around, Kayce is ready and rearing to take revenge on his father's attackers. With a grenade in tow, he decides to give them some tough love. Although he completes the mission, he suffers another injury.

