'Yellowstone's' Gil Birmingham Talks "Fascinating" Season 4 Storylines (EXCLUSIVE)By Gabrielle Bernardini
Nov. 5 2021, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
It has been more than a year since the finale of Season 3 of Yellowstone left fans wondering if their favorite Dutton family member would be killed. During the climactic conclusion, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was gunned down while trying to be a Good Samaritan and help someone change a tire. Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) was involved in a coordinated bombing attack, while brother Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) traded bullets with an unknown man who entered his office.
So, who attacked the Dutton family? Did our favorite characters survive? Though fans will have to wait until the Season 4 premiere to find out the state of the Dutton family, Distractify spoke exclusively with Gil Birmingham — who plays Chief Thomas Rainwater — and he teased the revenge-driven season, alliances, and more.
Who attacked the Dutton family in 'Yellowstone'?
In a teaser for Season 4, Chief Rainwater states, "One leader falls, another rises," which hints to be a big theme for the upcoming installment following the attacks on the Dutton family.
Without giving too much away, Gil opened up to Distractify about how that line correlates to the storylines in Season 4.
"Well, it seems to be the pattern for life in general, isn't it?" the actor explained to us. "We just intensify and amplify in this show. And it depends on how you describe or define a leader. You know, you could be a leader in the background, instigating situations, or you could be in the foreground, which is what I am. So it's gonna be fascinating to see how it all unfolds."
Following Season 3's revelation that Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) was adopted when he was a baby, fans have predicted that the black sheep of the Dutton empire is scheming in the shadows and will betray his family.
So, is Jamie to blame for the attacks on his adopted father and siblings?
Gil Birmingham talks Chief Thomas Rainwater's alliance with John Dutton.
Though Thomas and John created an alliance in Season 3 to help stop Market Equities from building an airport on Dutton's cattle ranch property, which the Chief has been trying to get back for his indigenous people season Season 1, Gil opened up about Chief Rainwater's thought process in aligning himself with his enemy, telling us that the two have mutual respect for the land.
"I mean, it's to protect the land, to be a steward of the land, you know, and there's no one that we can really trust to do that, except the indigenous people, that's been proven through history, even contemporary now," Gil said. "So I think that John probably has an understanding of that, and he respects that. So whatever happens, you know, at least he wants to honor that, that value system that Rainwater has."
While Gil is not able to spoil Season 4 storylines, the Wind River star teased how the characters will change throughout this next installment of Yellowstone.
"It'll be revealing. I mean, all characters are evolving in the sense of all of the experiences that they're having, since the beginning of the show," he said. "So whatever that development is, and the way they ... whatever shift in the way they see the world, is going to be betrayed."
He added, "Maybe I'll get that damn land back."
Season 4 of Yellowstone premiere Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.