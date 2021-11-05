'Yellowstone's' Gil Birmingham Talks "Fascinating" Season 4 Storylines (EXCLUSIVE)

It has been more than a year since the finale of Season 3 of Yellowstone left fans wondering if their favorite Dutton family member would be killed. During the climactic conclusion, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was gunned down while trying to be a Good Samaritan and help someone change a tire. Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) was involved in a coordinated bombing attack, while brother Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) traded bullets with an unknown man who entered his office.

So, who attacked the Dutton family? Did our favorite characters survive? Though fans will have to wait until the Season 4 premiere to find out the state of the Dutton family , Distractify spoke exclusively with Gil Birmingham — who plays Chief Thomas Rainwater — and he teased the revenge-driven season, alliances, and more.

Who attacked the Dutton family in 'Yellowstone'?

In a teaser for Season 4, Chief Rainwater states, "One leader falls, another rises," which hints to be a big theme for the upcoming installment following the attacks on the Dutton family. Without giving too much away, Gil opened up to Distractify about how that line correlates to the storylines in Season 4.

"Well, it seems to be the pattern for life in general, isn't it?" the actor explained to us. "We just intensify and amplify in this show. And it depends on how you describe or define a leader. You know, you could be a leader in the background, instigating situations, or you could be in the foreground, which is what I am. So it's gonna be fascinating to see how it all unfolds."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Paramount Network

Following Season 3's revelation that Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) was adopted when he was a baby, fans have predicted that the black sheep of the Dutton empire is scheming in the shadows and will betray his family. So, is Jamie to blame for the attacks on his adopted father and siblings?