When is the 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Release Date? Has the Show Been Delayed?

The American western drama series Yellowstone follows the Dutton family on their expansive Montana ranch. Most of the plot revolves around the Dutton family drama, bordering Native American reservations and national parks. As one of the highest-rated shows on cable television as of late, many are eagerly anticipating the show's Season 4, but the release date for the season has not yet been confirmed.

Read on to find out everything we know about Yellowstone's Season 4 release date.