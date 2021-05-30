When is the 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Release Date? Has the Show Been Delayed?By Anna Garrison
May. 30 2021, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
The American western drama series Yellowstone follows the Dutton family on their expansive Montana ranch. Most of the plot revolves around the Dutton family drama, bordering Native American reservations and national parks. As one of the highest-rated shows on cable television as of late, many are eagerly anticipating the show's Season 4, but the release date for the season has not yet been confirmed.
Read on to find out everything we know about Yellowstone's Season 4 release date.
When is the 'Yellowstone' Season 4 release date?
According to Variety, upon Yellowstone's Season 3 premiere, the show was renewed for a fourth season. At the time, there was no release date attached to the fourth season, only that it was scheduled to happen. The show has two spin-off series currently in development, which could be a potential reason for the delay. The first is titled Y: 1883 and is scheduled to premiere on Paramount Plus in 2021.
The second spin-off series is set in the present day on Four Sixes Ranch in Texas. The series is titled 6666, and no further details about the project have been made available at this time. It's safe to say that any future seasons of Yellowstone, spin-off or otherwise, could air exclusively on Paramount Plus. But how soon could fans see Yellowstone season 4?
Reportedly, Yellowstone's fourth season is set to air in summer 2021, and some fans theorize that the season will premiere in June. All three prior seasons of Yellowstone have aired in June, so it would be a safe assumption that fans could see Yellowstone Season 4 very soon.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Chief Joseph Ranch, the filming location for Yellowstone, posted in November 2020 when filming was completed. The caption of the photo read, "Who is excited for the premiere in June?"
Could Season 4 of 'Yellowstone' be delayed?
Despite fan excitement for the show, the Paramount Network has kept a tight lid on when fans could see the latest season. So far, there have been no trailers or other promotional materials hinting at when Season 4 would premiere, leaving fans who had been hopeful about a June premiere more than a little confused. Many television show filming schedules have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but if filming wrapped in November 2020, then filming delays are an unlikely cause for a slow release.
As previously mentioned, Paramount did sign on for two Yellowstone spin-offs, and perhaps the network is attempting to get the other shows off the ground before they release more episodes of Yellowstone. After all, a Yellowstone Season 5 has not been announced, meaning Season 4 could very well be the show's last.
With so much mystery surrounding Season 4 of Yellowstone, fans can only hope that news about the show will be released swiftly! Until then, you can catch up on Seasons 1-3 of the show, which are available for streaming via Peacock. Don't forget to keep an eye out for the Yellowstone spin-offs!