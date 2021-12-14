Lloyd and Walker Have Been Feuding for Quite a While Now on 'Yellowstone' — Why?

In Season 4, Episode 7 of Yellowstone, Lloyd Pierce made an unexpected pitstop at a pawn shop, trading a precious, one-of-a-kind belt buckle for a guitar. He handed it over to his nemesis, Walker, a few scenes later, thereby seemingly ending their long-standing rivalry.

"I don't know s--t about [guitars]. The guy at the store said it was a good one," he told the musician. But where did the conflict come from in the first place? Why does Lloyd hate Walker?