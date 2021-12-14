Logo
Home > Tv > Yellowstone
Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce and Ryan Bingham as Walker
Source: Paramount Network

Lloyd and Walker Have Been Feuding for Quite a While Now on 'Yellowstone' — Why?

By

Dec. 14 2021, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

In Season 4, Episode 7 of Yellowstone, Lloyd Pierce made an unexpected pitstop at a pawn shop, trading a precious, one-of-a-kind belt buckle for a guitar. He handed it over to his nemesis, Walker, a few scenes later, thereby seemingly ending their long-standing rivalry.

"I don't know s--t about [guitars]. The guy at the store said it was a good one," he told the musician. But where did the conflict come from in the first place? Why does Lloyd hate Walker?

Article continues below advertisement

Season 4 of 'Yellowstone' took an in-depth look at Lloyd's and Walker's hate-filled relationship.

Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith), a senior ranch hand who more or less spent his whole life taking care of the Dutton land, and Walker (Ryan Bingham) have been at war ever since the barrel racer girls set up shop inside the bunkhouse in Season 3 of Yellowstone.

Article continues below advertisement

The conflict begins when Mia (Eden Brolin), the girl who takes up an interest in Jimmy (Jefferson White), and Laramie, the girl torn between Lloyd and Walker, set foot on the Dutton farmland. Cue: trouble.

For a while it seems that Lloyd might have a shot with Laramie, but Walker ends up stealing her heart. Season 4 of Yellowstone captures some of Laramie's and Walker's most idyllic moments as a couple, including select frames which feature Lloyd looking on, crippled with the emotional equivalent of savage tooth pain.

Article continues below advertisement

The conflict between Lloyd and Walker reaches a new height in Season 4, Episode 3 of Yellowstone when Lloyd seeks counsel from Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), the ranch foreman. Rip tells Lloyd to swallow his pride before approaching Walker. The couple continues to couple it up at the bunkhouse.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 4, Episode 4 of Yellowstone portrays the first physical altercation between Lloyd and Walker. It all kicks off during another seemingly harmonious night at the bunkhouse, with most workers eager to kick back and enjoy some much-needed downtime.

Cut to: Lloyd and Walker tearing each other apart over Laramie. In Season 4, Episode 4 of Yellowstone, Rip decides to settle the conflict by inflicting more violence — for pedagogical purposes, obviously — by beating Lloyd to a pulp.

The awkward continues well into Season 4, Episode 5 of Yellowstone. This time around, Lloyd spots Walker and Laramie enjoying the last days of good weather outside the box-like structure where they've been sleeping. Non-PG activities soon follow. Lloyd, an accidental passerby, opts for an unusual strategy characterized by glaring.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Instagram

In Season 4, Episode 6 of Yellowstone, the conflict takes another bleak turn, with Lloyd stabbing Walker in the chest and destroying his guitar. To retaliate, Rip commands Walker to beat up Lloyd. Awkardly enough, he throws in the towel before Lloyd. Rip takes over, steps on Lloyd's hand, and breaks it.

Will the guitar-cum-peace offering put an end to the prolonged conflict? There's only one way to find out. Catch new episodes of Yellowstone every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Paramount Network.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Model Kelly Rohrbach Gets Her Hands Dirty on Season 2 of 'Yellowstone'

Tensions Rise on 'Yellowstone' and Fans Fear for Their Favorite Characters' Lives

Monica Dutton Shuts Down Sexist Comments on ‘Yellowstone,’ and Fans Are Loving It!

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.