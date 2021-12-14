Lloyd and Walker Have Been Feuding for Quite a While Now on 'Yellowstone' — Why?By Leila Kozma
Dec. 14 2021, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
In Season 4, Episode 7 of Yellowstone, Lloyd Pierce made an unexpected pitstop at a pawn shop, trading a precious, one-of-a-kind belt buckle for a guitar. He handed it over to his nemesis, Walker, a few scenes later, thereby seemingly ending their long-standing rivalry.
"I don't know s--t about [guitars]. The guy at the store said it was a good one," he told the musician. But where did the conflict come from in the first place? Why does Lloyd hate Walker?
Season 4 of 'Yellowstone' took an in-depth look at Lloyd's and Walker's hate-filled relationship.
Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith), a senior ranch hand who more or less spent his whole life taking care of the Dutton land, and Walker (Ryan Bingham) have been at war ever since the barrel racer girls set up shop inside the bunkhouse in Season 3 of Yellowstone.
The conflict begins when Mia (Eden Brolin), the girl who takes up an interest in Jimmy (Jefferson White), and Laramie, the girl torn between Lloyd and Walker, set foot on the Dutton farmland. Cue: trouble.
For a while it seems that Lloyd might have a shot with Laramie, but Walker ends up stealing her heart. Season 4 of Yellowstone captures some of Laramie's and Walker's most idyllic moments as a couple, including select frames which feature Lloyd looking on, crippled with the emotional equivalent of savage tooth pain.
The conflict between Lloyd and Walker reaches a new height in Season 4, Episode 3 of Yellowstone when Lloyd seeks counsel from Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), the ranch foreman. Rip tells Lloyd to swallow his pride before approaching Walker. The couple continues to couple it up at the bunkhouse.
Season 4, Episode 4 of Yellowstone portrays the first physical altercation between Lloyd and Walker. It all kicks off during another seemingly harmonious night at the bunkhouse, with most workers eager to kick back and enjoy some much-needed downtime.
Cut to: Lloyd and Walker tearing each other apart over Laramie. In Season 4, Episode 4 of Yellowstone, Rip decides to settle the conflict by inflicting more violence — for pedagogical purposes, obviously — by beating Lloyd to a pulp.
The awkward continues well into Season 4, Episode 5 of Yellowstone. This time around, Lloyd spots Walker and Laramie enjoying the last days of good weather outside the box-like structure where they've been sleeping. Non-PG activities soon follow. Lloyd, an accidental passerby, opts for an unusual strategy characterized by glaring.
In Season 4, Episode 6 of Yellowstone, the conflict takes another bleak turn, with Lloyd stabbing Walker in the chest and destroying his guitar. To retaliate, Rip commands Walker to beat up Lloyd. Awkardly enough, he throws in the towel before Lloyd. Rip takes over, steps on Lloyd's hand, and breaks it.
Will the guitar-cum-peace offering put an end to the prolonged conflict? There's only one way to find out. Catch new episodes of Yellowstone every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Paramount Network.