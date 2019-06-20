Model Kelly Rohrbach Gets Her Hands Dirty on Season 2 of 'Yellowstone'

The Paramount Network drama Yellowstone returned for a second season on June 19, and the first episode introduced some new characters into the mix — including Kelly Rohrbach’s Cassidy Reid. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has turned her attention to acting after appearing in the 2017 Baywatch reboot. Scroll down for details about her stint on Yellowstone and the other actors that will pop up this season.

Who is Cassidy on Yellowstone? Father-daughter team John (Kevin Costner) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) recruit Cassidy, a state prosecutor and former rodeo queen, to run against their son/brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) in the race for Montana's attorney general.

Source: Paramount Network

"Jamie’s gonna f--king hate her," Beth triumphantly tells her dad, before welcoming Cassidy to the family ranch. "I have to ask, why aren’t you supporting your son?" the blonde beauty questions John, to which Beth responds, "Clearly you haven’t met him." Although Kelly is listed on IMDb as only appearing in one episode, we expect to see her come face-to-face with Jamie in the future.

Yellowstone Season 2 features more new cast members. Kelly isn’t the only fresh face on the frontier this year. The series is bringing in a few bigwigs to up the ante — and cause some mischief.

Source: Paramount Network

Although Neal McDonough didn’t surface in the premiere, he’s featured prominently in the trailer. According to Deadline, the Legends of Tomorrow star plays a wealthy business mogul named Malcolm Beck who runs a nearby casino with his brother. "They are power players, down and dirty fighters who know how to work the system to get what they want," a description reads.

Neal will also be joined by Justified alum Ryan Dorsey, whose character Blake first shows up in Episode 3, as does James Jordan’s Steve Hendon. Viewers have since been introduced to Steven Williams’ mysterious Cowboy, who isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind. Our favorite line has to be: "You ride a horse like a teenager f--ks. Bouncing up and down with your eyes wide; stunned you’re doing it at all." Classic.

Source: Paramount Network

Yellowstone has already been renewed for Season 3. Deadline reports that the show will return for another season in 2020, and has already tapped Lost actor Josh Holloway for a major role. The publication states that the father-of-two will play Roarke Carter, "a handsome, charming, shaggy-haired hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana."

In a recent interview, Paramount Network president, Kent Alterman, revealed that Yellowstone has become a brand-defining series for them. "We really want things to be cinematic with really great storytelling and have complex, nuanced, complicated characters where the setting is almost like a prime character of the whole piece," he shared.