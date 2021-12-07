Rip Deliberately Broke Lloyd's Hand in Season 4 of 'Yellowstone' — What's Going On?

The barrel racer girls continue to cause trouble over at the Dutton family ranch in Yellowstone.

Laramie (Hassie Harrison) started flirting with Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) and Walker (Ryan Bingham) shortly after she first stepped foot on the vast expanses in Season 3, Episode 5 of Yellowstone. She ultimately chose Walker. What triggered the conflict? Why did Lloyd get his hand broken? How does Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) come into the picture?