Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Own a Mansion in Nashville and an Island in the Bahamas

If you're a celebrity, the likelihood of you having multiple homes is pretty big. Makes sense! We can probably assume that the life of an A-list star involves a lot of traveling (for work and such), which would kind of require them to have a bunch of properties around the state...or even around the world! OK, it's probably not necessarily a must, but owning several homes — in celebrities' cases — could be very beneficial.

Singer Tim McGraw is one of those famous names that does own some property — he and his wife Faith Hill even own an island in the Bahamas! But there has to be a place where he and Faith stay put and live full-time (for the most part) — a place where they call their home base. Where is that though? Los Angeles? New York City? Let's help you figure out where the country singer and his family live.

This isn't the first Tennessee estate that they've owned. The couple purchased a place in Leiper's Fork, a city in the Southern state, then they sold it in two separate transactions. According to Taste of Country, "The superstar couple listed the property in Leiper's Fork, near Franklin, Tenn., for $20 million in 2013, and sold off 131 acres of it in a separate sale in 2015."

Overall, the property is 622 acres and also fits a 12-stall stable, a barn, and a storage building. Just when you thought it couldn't get even more luxurious, it also has two caretaker homes, a restored log cabin, and two guest houses.

Tim, Faith, and their three daughters live in a mansion in Nashville. Taste of Country reported at the beginning of 2020 that the country singers' home is quite historic. It was built in the 19th century and it stands at about 3,150 square feet, so it is quite spacious! The home consists of "three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a master suite with fireplace and an eat-in kitchen," Taste of Country says. And it also has six other fireplaces.

Tim and Faith also own a private island in the Bahamas.

In 2003, Tim and Faith bought their very own 20-acre paradise located in the Bahamas. They named it L’île d’Anges. Even though they have owned it for well over a decade, they actually didn't move in until 2012. Their tropical abode was a cover story for Architectural Digest back in 2017. Faith talked about how the process of turning the island into their home wasn't something they were prepared for.

“We set out to build a house,” Hill told AD. “We had no idea we had to build everything else. We basically had to build a little town,” Hill told AD. Getting a whole team of people to set up basic necessities like infrastructure and electricity didn't come to mind that quickly for them when they first acquired their new spot. “You don’t quite put all that together at first,” McGraw said.