Tim McGraw Isn't Like Other Country Singers

One of the biggest surprises of Tim McGraw’s political views is that he frequently advocates for common sense gun laws. While many of their fans are staunch supporters of gun rights, for Tim and Faith, it was the Las Vegas shooting at a country music festival that killed 58 people that sent them advocating for change.

Tim told Billboard , "Look, I'm a bird hunter. However, there is some common sense that's necessary when it comes to gun control. They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it's brought up. It's not about the Second Amendment … Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians."

Tim and Faith also condemned the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rallies, especially after Trump said that there were some “very fine people” in the crowd that shouted racial slurs and threatened violence.