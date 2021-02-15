Brad Paisley's Wife Is a Famous Actress You'll Definitely Recognize

Their love story is an out-of-the-norm one, but it's very sweet! Kimberly said on an episode of The Meredith Vieira Show that Brad had "stalked" her. He apparently had found interest in her when he saw her in Father of the Bride at the movies with an ex girlfriend. And he "swears" that seven years after that moment, he suddenly felt compelled to call her. He also cast her in the video for his song "I'm Gonna Miss Her" to get more in-person time with her.