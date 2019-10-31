Brad Paisley Isn't Hosting the CMA Awards This Year After a Decade — Here's Why

After 11 memorable years, it seems the CMA Awards wanted to switch things up for 2019. For the past decade, country music sensations Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood have stood side by side to host the biggest night in country music, but fans should know that this year's award show won't mimic that trend. Unfortunately, Brad has been benched for the upcoming award show. So, why is Brad Paisley not hosting the CMA Awards? Scroll down for everything we know!

Why is Brad Paisley not hosting the CMA Awards? Brad isn't hosting the CMAs this year because the award show decided to replace his emcee stint with all women! Instead of Brad hosting alongside Carrie this year like he always does, she will be accompanied by guest-hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, two longtime female country music legends, instead. Poor Brad...

It seems they decided to make this decision to show fans that the CMAs are a pro-women event. On top of that, it could be an attempt to get high ratings for the award show this year since the 2018 show took a big hit. Last year, the CMAs hit an all-time low, as ratings were down 30% from 2017.

"It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba, and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year," the Country Music Association’s CEO, Sarah Trahern, shared. "In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, the 53rd Annual CMA Awards will celebrate the legacy of women within country music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show."

As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch. https://t.co/IHuX1GnhQi — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 19, 2019

Surprisingly enough, it seems Brad wasn't too offended by their decision to make the hosts all women. Back in August, the award show's Twitter handle stirred things up with the big announcement that Brad got the boot. "We’re thrilled to announce that @CarrieUnderwood will host this year's #CMAAwards with special guest hosts @RebaMcEntire & @DollyParton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music!" the tweet said at the time.

In response to the news, Brad tweeted: "As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch." But that doesn't mean viewers feel the same. In fact, many users took to the social media platform to express how much they'll miss Brad. "Will miss you this year, and hope you and Carrie are co-hosts next year," one said. Another added, "I will miss your humor and big heart. I hope you will be performing and I hope you and @CarrieUnderwood will be back to co-hosting next year. You two have set the bar high for hosting awards shows."