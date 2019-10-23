7 Times The Internet Understood Your Obsession With Dolly Parton's "Jolene"By Ricky Pinela
On Oct. 22, 1974, country legend Dolly Parton released one of her most popular songs, "Jolene." The song spent 19 weeks on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at No. 1 on Feb. 2, 1974.
Was Jolene a real person?
According to Dolly, Jolene existed. Turns out the song was inspired by a bank clerk who she caught flirting with her husband, Carl.
"She got this terrible crush on my husband," Dolly explained according to NPR. "And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us — when I was saying, 'Hell, you're spending a lot of time at the bank. I don't believe we've got that kind of money.' So it's really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one."
(Don't worry, Dolly and Carl are still together and recently celebrated their 53 years of marriage).
However, the bank clerk's name wasn't Jolene. The moniker came to Dolly as she was signing autographs and came across a young girl "with beautiful red hair, this beautiful skin, these beautiful green eyes" named Jolene. The rest, as they say, is history.
These memes prove that "Jolene" is a timeless track.
Over four decades have passed and people are still obsessed with Dolly's pleading cries. The song has even been covered by some of the biggest names in music from Miley Cyrus — Dolly's goddaughter — to The White Stripes. Even if you're not a fan of country music, you can find a way to get down with this song. Keep scrolling for the best Dolly Parton "Jolene" memes.
1. If you wouldn't stand up for Dolly like this, you shouldn't be here.
I bet Jolene was a Scorpio.
1. Just imagine how Dolly must've felt after saying the name "Jolene" 31 times in one song.
Jolene clearly doesn't know how to listen.
1. Dolly invented "cancel culture," and it's obvious.
The name "Jolene" should be erased from modern history.
1. Sometimes you just can't trust anyone.
Dolly doesn't want to play these games anymore.
1. Someone clearly didn't get the memo.
Imagine seeing this on the highway? I'd call the cops.
1. As soon as that chorus hits, it's over for you.
This song makes me want to raise cattle and live on a barn.
1. Poor Dolly, resorting to humor to mask her pain.
At least she knows how to keep her song relevant.