Distractify
Home > Television
Kat (Mayim Bialik) and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) appear clean up a mess in episode, "Call Me Lady Avenger"
Source: Fox

Will 'Call Me Kat' Return for Season 4? Here's What We Know!

Will 'Call Me Kat' return for Season 4? Cheyenne Jackson has given some insight into the future of the hit Fox show. Here's everything we know!

D.M. - Author
By

Apr. 28 2023, Published 8:24 a.m. ET

Fans of Call Me Kat are undoubtedly waiting to hear news about Season 4 of the hit Fox show, but the current season has proven to be just as entertaining as its predecessors. Although fans are currently enjoying Season 3, it's almost over.

Article continues below advertisement

On the April 27, 2023, episode of the show, Kat enters a cat show and is met by a fierce competitor played by Margaret Cho. There are still questions about whether Call Me Kat will return for Season 4. Here's what we know.

Margaret Cho guest stars as Val in 'Call Me Kat' episode "Call Me Pretty Kitty"
Source: Fox
Article continues below advertisement

When will Season 4 of ‘Call Me Kat’ be confirmed?

Despite a rise in viewership in Season 3, Call Me Kat hasn't been able to regain its numbers from previous seasons. According to Variety, Season 3 of the show garnered 1.2 million viewers. This pales compared to Season 1 and Season 2, which saw 5.37 million and 3.73 million viewers, respectively (per Deadline). And while Fox hasn't confirmed yet if the sitcom will return for Season 4, Cheyenne Jackson suggested that the news should come soon.

Cheyenne Jackson wearing a black cowboy hat on stage in the "Call Me a Donut Wall" season finale of 'Call Me Kat'
Source: Fox
Article continues below advertisement

The actor, who stars as Max in the show, revealed in an Instagram Q&A that the decision will come in “four to five weeks,” (via TV Line). Cheyenne’s assertion is on par with renewal news from previous years. Season 3 was officially renewed in May 2022, so there's still hope for the delightful comedy.

'Call Me Kat' lost one of its stars before Season 3 premiered.

Actor Leslie Jordan appears as Phil in the “Call Me Cupid” episode of 'Call Me Kat'
Source: Fox

Season 3 saw the passing of one Call Me Kat star ahead of its December 2022 premiere. Leslie Jordan died on Oct. 24, 2022, while on his way to a taping of the show. Following Leslie’s death, the series honored the entertainer with a loving send off.

Article continues below advertisement

“He knew he was beloved,” Mayim Bialik said of her co-star to Entertainment Weekly, ahead of the episode’s release. “He was a fabulous, fabulous person.” Mayim went on to explain that the cast hoped to pay tribute to Leslie in a “respectful” manner. The farewell episode saw the crew get a phone call about Leslie’s character, Phil, informing them that he and Jaden had decided to stay in Tahiti for the rest of their lives.

Season 3 of 'Call Me Kat' has been filled with drama.

Call Me Kat is without question a hilarious sitcom, but that doesn’t mean the show’s characters aren’t involved in drama-filled storylines. Season 3 of the show saw Kat’s breakup with Max, with Max moving out of their home. And while it looked like there was room for potential reconciliation, a visit from Max’s ex causes the tiff between Max and Kat to get worse. However, fans are still hoping that the pair will someday rekindle their romance.

Article continues below advertisement

For now, we will just have to wait and see as the Kat and Max drama unfolds. Time will tell if the sitcom gets renewed for Season 4. Call Me Kat airs Thursdays on FOX at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Is 'Call Me Kat' Canceled? Or Is the Fox Series Renewed for Season 4?

Jack McBrayer's 'Call Me Kat' Appearance Definitely Has Fans Talking

Wait, Is That a Former 'JAG' Star Playing Max's Dad on 'Call Me Kat'?

Latest Television News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.