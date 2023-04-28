Home > Television Source: Fox Will 'Call Me Kat' Return for Season 4? Here's What We Know! Will 'Call Me Kat' return for Season 4? Cheyenne Jackson has given some insight into the future of the hit Fox show. Here's everything we know! By D.M. Apr. 28 2023, Published 8:24 a.m. ET

Fans of Call Me Kat are undoubtedly waiting to hear news about Season 4 of the hit Fox show, but the current season has proven to be just as entertaining as its predecessors. Although fans are currently enjoying Season 3, it's almost over.

On the April 27, 2023, episode of the show, Kat enters a cat show and is met by a fierce competitor played by Margaret Cho. There are still questions about whether Call Me Kat will return for Season 4. Here's what we know.

When will Season 4 of ‘Call Me Kat’ be confirmed?

Despite a rise in viewership in Season 3, Call Me Kat hasn't been able to regain its numbers from previous seasons. According to Variety, Season 3 of the show garnered 1.2 million viewers. This pales compared to Season 1 and Season 2, which saw 5.37 million and 3.73 million viewers, respectively (per Deadline). And while Fox hasn't confirmed yet if the sitcom will return for Season 4, Cheyenne Jackson suggested that the news should come soon.

The actor, who stars as Max in the show, revealed in an Instagram Q&A that the decision will come in “four to five weeks,” (via TV Line). Cheyenne’s assertion is on par with renewal news from previous years. Season 3 was officially renewed in May 2022, so there's still hope for the delightful comedy.

'Call Me Kat' lost one of its stars before Season 3 premiered.

Season 3 saw the passing of one Call Me Kat star ahead of its December 2022 premiere. Leslie Jordan died on Oct. 24, 2022, while on his way to a taping of the show. Following Leslie’s death, the series honored the entertainer with a loving send off.

“He knew he was beloved,” Mayim Bialik said of her co-star to Entertainment Weekly, ahead of the episode’s release. “He was a fabulous, fabulous person.” Mayim went on to explain that the cast hoped to pay tribute to Leslie in a “respectful” manner. The farewell episode saw the crew get a phone call about Leslie’s character, Phil, informing them that he and Jaden had decided to stay in Tahiti for the rest of their lives.

Season 3 of 'Call Me Kat' has been filled with drama.

Call Me Kat is without question a hilarious sitcom, but that doesn’t mean the show’s characters aren’t involved in drama-filled storylines. Season 3 of the show saw Kat’s breakup with Max, with Max moving out of their home. And while it looked like there was room for potential reconciliation, a visit from Max’s ex causes the tiff between Max and Kat to get worse. However, fans are still hoping that the pair will someday rekindle their romance.

