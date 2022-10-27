Leslie Jordan Died While Shooting Season 3 of ‘Call Me Kat’ — When Will His Last Episode Air?

When news broke of Leslie’s death, Fox and Warner Bros. released a statement and called the Chattanooga, Tenn., native a “true Southern gentleman” who was also “the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world.”

Since his death, the network revealed what will happen to Phil on Call Me Kat. Here's what we know about when Leslie Jordan’s last episode will air and how the show will address the tragic loss.