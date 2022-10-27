Distractify
Leslie Jordan Died While Shooting Season 3 of ‘Call Me Kat’ — When Will His Last Episode Air?

Elizabeth Randolph
By

Oct. 27 2022

Before film and TV actor Leslie Jordan tragically died in a car accident on Monday, October 24, 2022, he worked on multiple projects simultaneously. The Will & Grace alum had several hosting obligations, including gigs on The Masked Singer and Lego Masters.

Leslie’s IMDb also reveals that the 67-year-old actor had several films in post and pre-production, including Strangers in a Strange Land starring Mark Pellegrino and Kimberley Crossman. In addition to the in-demand actor’s side jobs, Leslie starred in Fox’s Call Me Kat until the day he died. On the sitcom starring Mayim Bialik and Kyla Pratt, Leslie played Phil, the head baker at Kat’s bakery shop.

When news broke of Leslie’s death, Fox and Warner Bros. released a statement and called the Chattanooga, Tenn., native a “true Southern gentleman” who was also “the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world.”

Since his death, the network revealed what will happen to Phil on Call Me Kat. Here's what we know about when Leslie Jordan’s last episode will air and how the show will address the tragic loss.

(l-r): Leslie Jordan, Mayim Bialik, Julian Grant, Cheyenne Jackson, and Kyla Pratt filming 'Call Me Kat.'
Source: Fox

When will Leslie Jordan’s last ‘Call Me Kat’ episode air?

Leslie started filming Call Me Kat’s third season several months before he died. According to Variety, he shot eight episodes of Season 3 and was in the middle of shooting Episode 9 when his fatal car crash occurred.

It's unclear if he'll appear in the ninth episode, so it may be that Episode 8 — which should air on Nov. 17, if the show keeps premiering new episodes on Thursdays — will be Leslie's last.

Tonight (Oct. 27), Fox will air Call Me Kat’s fifth episode, “Call Me Uncle Dad.” The episode’s description states that Leslie’s character, Phil, "has a great night with a potential love interest." While this is Phil’s first time with a love interest, the moment might be overshadowed by fans mourning Leslie instead; Variety confirmed that the episode will include a title card honoring Leslie.

Leslie Jordan in an episode of 'Call Me Kat,' "Call Me Donor."
Source: Fox
It’s unclear if the series also plans to say goodbye to Phil through an untimely death. Fox hasn’t shared how they plan to close out the character’s story, but fans will, fortunately, see Leslie’s face in a few more future episodes.

In the meantime, production on the show has paused in the wake of Leslie's death. Collider notes that after the next five episodes air, the show will go on hiatus.

'Call Me Kat’s' cast mourned Leslie Jordan following the news of his death.

Following Leslie’s death, Call Me Kat’s team released a statement and shared how Leslie left a significant professional and personal mark.

“We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan,” the statement read. “Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor, and gifted us with countless memories that will last forever. We extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends, and fans.”

Leslie’s Call Me Kat co-stars Mayim and Kyla also took to Instagram to express their thoughts about their fallen co-star. The Blossom alum began the photo carousel with a message stating it was “inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie,” and mentioned in the caption that “they broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan. He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much - it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy.”

Kyla later posted several photos of her and Leslie on the Call Me Kat set. Underneath the slideshow, the Proud Family actress shared how grateful she was to “experience the joy” her co-star brought to the show each week.

“You lifted us up with your energy, your voice, your stories, your hilarious one-liners, naughty jokes, kindness, and love,” Kyla wrote. “It’s hard not to be sad, but I know you wouldn’t allow it. I will miss you, but I know you will always be with us. Love you, my Leslie. Thank you for being you💔.”

You can watch new episodes of Call Me Kat Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. EST on Fox.

