How Long Will Comedy Legend Vicki Lawrence Be on 'Call Me Kat'? Details Ahead!

So how long will Vicki be playing Phil's mother, Lurlene Crumpler, on Call Me Kat? According to Jim Patterson (via Deadline), one of Call Me Kat's executive producers, Vicki was the first person they thought of when they needed someone to step in Leslie's funny shoes.

Jim explained, "The first person we thought of to play his mom— who is a character in and of herself— was Vicki Lawrence. They had that Cool Kids connection and she’s amazing and so funny."