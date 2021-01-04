Is 'Call Me Kat' Star Leslie Jordan Married? Details on His Relationship Status

The 65-year-old actor became a viral social media star seemingly overnight after posting funny and light-hearted videos of himself.

Seriously, who didn't watch Leslie Jordan 's Instagram videos when states shut down due to the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) pandemic?

“Who had thought at 65 I was going to become an Instagram maven?” he told the Los Angeles Times.

“I don’t know how I did it because now I scramble for content,” he said. “Every day, I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God! I need to post. What should I come up with?’”

Aside from sharing viral content to his fandom of almost 6 million, Leslie also stars in a new comedy series titled Call Me Kat. Keep reading to find out more about the actor's current role, his marital status, and more!