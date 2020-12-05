‘Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve’ Star Kyla Pratt Is a Multi-Hyphenate Talent

On The Proud Family, Kyla sung songs like “Stop Spreadin’ Those Rumors Around” and “It’s All About Me,” and she even performed “Romeo and Juliet Rap” as she voiced the show’s protagonist, Penny Proud. Plus, she sang “Together Makes It Better” in 2005’s The Proud Family Movie.

And yes, Kyla is reprising the part in the upcoming Disney+ revival, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.