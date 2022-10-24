Legendary Actor and Comedian Leslie Jordan Has Died at the Age of 67

The LGBTQ icon rightfully became a social media sensation in 2020, gaining millions of followers in response to his humorous posts and eerily accurate self-isolation videos during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Leslie released a gospel music album titled "Company’s Comin'" and later appeared as a guest panelist on The Masked Singer, where he performed "This Little Light of Mine."

Our thoughts are with Leslie's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.