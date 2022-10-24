New York Jets Rookie Breece Hall Has Likely Suffered a Season-Ending Injury

After being voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 6, many believed Breece would deliver yet another dominant performance during the Jets' next game; however, that was far from the truth. Although he rushed for 72 yards and scored a touchdown, Breece was sadly carted off the field in the team's 16-9 win against the Denver Broncos.

So, what happened to Breece Hall? Here's what we know.