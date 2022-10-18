Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz Will Be Sidelined for Several Games

Although fans should expect to see Taylor Heinicke as the new starting QB on Oct. 23, we aren't too sure the Commanders will stick with him — why is that? Well, on Oct. 18, John Keim of ESPN reported that the Commanders would be signing former New York Giants quarterback Jack Fromm to the practice squad.

After the Oct. 23 game vs the Green Bay Packers, the QB trio will most likely battle for the starting position.