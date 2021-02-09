Is 'The Resident' on the Chopping Block? Some Fans Think Season 4 Will Be the Last

Like Grey's Anatomy and E.R., The Resident has gained a loyal and devoted fanbase in the years since it debuted. The Fox drama centers around the doctors, nurses, and the other employees at Chastain Memorial Park Hospital.

Medical dramas are still wildly popular in the television landscape since fans can get invested in the lives of the hospital staff and the revolving door of patients who seek treatment.

Is The Resident canceled? Keep reading to find out if a decision has been made.

However, several Season 4 storylines seemed to imply that the show was wrapping up, leading some fans to wonder about the drama's future.

Similar to Meredith and Derek Shepherd's romance on Grey's Anatomy, The Resident featured the on-and-off relationship between nurse practitioner Nicolette "Nic" Nevin (Emily VanCamp) and chief resident Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry).

Is 'The Resident' canceled?

Despite concluding Season 3 early due to the pandemic shutdowns, The Resident did return for Season 4 in January of 2021. The series even took the COVID-19 pandemic head-on in the Season 4 premiere, but a subsequent time jump allowed the characters to move on beyond the virus.

Though Nic and Conrad tied the knot in Season 4 (and the two found out that they were expecting their first child), this is not an indication that the show is definitely concluding. After all, The Resident was renewed for a fourth season about a month after Season 3 wrapped. With this in mind, viewers likely won't learn about the show's renewal or cancellation until the spring or summer of 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

A decision about The Resident Season 5 has not been made, but the producers are not planning on wrapping up the characters' storylines with Season 4. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly after the Season 4 premiere, Executive Producer Andrew Chapman said that he's hoping for the show to continue, despite already giving fans what they wanted with the Nic/Conrad romance.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement