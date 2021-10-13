The Writers of ‘The Resident’ Handled Emily VanCamp’s Exit in the Best Way

And right as everything lined up for them and they were finally set on the path of happily ever after, in came a twist. Hearts were broken, fans were angry, and Conrad is in a spiral. So why did The Resident kill off Nic ? It was their best option.

It feels like since the beginning of The Resident , we’ve been cheering for the relationship between Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp).

Why did ‘The Resident’ kill off Nic Nevin?

Season 4 was a challenging one for Nic, who had fought through a whole lot of drama. She was stabbed while pregnant, and both she and the baby she was carrying nearly died. They both pulled through, but it was close. When Nic welcomed her baby, Georgina Grace Hawkins, it felt like everything was falling into place perfectly. She was healthy, her baby was healthy, and things were going well with Conrad. And then Season 5 premiered.

In the first episode, we discovered quickly that we were likely to have our hearts broken. Nic wasn’t in the first episode, but her absence was explained. She was said to be on a retreat, a planned trip to be able to spend some time taking care of her health. Nic had just had a baby after all, so it made sense.

Then the second episode aired, and reality crashed down with it. In Episode 2, fans learned that their worries for Nic were right. The last message Conrad received from his wife said she was almost home. And then he heard nothing.

Until a knock at the door. Conrad got up to answer it, hoping it was Nic. Instead, when he opened the door, he was met with two police officers. His world crashed down — and so did the fans'. The police informed Conrad that there was an accident and that Nic wasn’t doing well. In Episode 3, Conrad learned that there was no coming back for Nic. She wasn’t going to heal from her injuries, but she was going to save lives through organ donation.

