We Want Mina Back! Will She Ever Return to 'The Resident'?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it seems highly unlikely. Not only did Shaunette make it clear that she felt her time was up working on The Resident, but she also has a very exciting new project lined up. Deadline has announced that Shaunette Renée Wilson will be starring opposite Boyd Holbrook in the new Indiana Jones installment.

Along with Shaunette and Boyd, Harrison Ford will, of course, be coming back to the Indiana Jones franchise, along with Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film is slated to release on July 29, 2022, so Shaunette will likely have her hands full with that. If she does ever come back to The Resident, it’ll be a pleasant surprise for all of us.

The Resident will be back for Season 5 in the fall of 2021 on FOX Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST.