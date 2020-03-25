Where the Heck Is Mina on 'The Resident'?

The last we saw Mina was in Episode 17, "Doll E. Wood," which focuses on a patient named Joseph who collapses on stage while singing as a Dolly Parton impersonator. He needs surgery in order to be able to sing again. Meanwhile, Nic discovers a girl in the ER who is definitely a human trafficking victim and he calls on Conrad to help him help her escape — and arrest whoever did this to her. A happier development? Conrad and Nic tell everyone they're engaged. Mina is around in this episode, but doesn't have a lot of lines.