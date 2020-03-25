Yes, 'The Resident' Really Just Mentioned the Coronavirus and No, They Didn't Predict a Pandemic

It's a strange time we live in. We're social distancing at home thanks to a pandemic that has affected hundreds of thousands throughout the world. The virus doesn't care about where you are or who you are. It can affect everyone, although, until you have it, you don't know how you'll react. Will you be asymptomatic? Will it just feel like a bad cold? Or are you bound for the hospital? The point is, we're in scary times.