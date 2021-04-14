[SPOILERS] May Be Leaving 'The Resident' and We Are Devastated

Although anything is possible, two main characters like Mina and AJ leaving The Resident in 2021 seems highly unlikely. The show has been building up their romantic tension since the beginning, and with fans shipping the two leads who are finally solidifying their romance, it would be unfair to take them both out now. It is also possible, however, that they could be going on a hiatus.

Not only would it be unorthodox to eliminate two beloved characters from The Resident in one go, but also neither actor has hinted that they would be leaving the show. Shaunette seems to be going strong with The Resident, as does Malcolm-Jamal.

Maybe instead Mina and AJ will officially tie the knot, allowing Mina to stay put. We’ll just have to wait and see to find out if either or both of them are really leaving The Resident.

The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.