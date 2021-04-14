[SPOILERS] May Be Leaving 'The Resident' and We Are Devastated

[SPOILERS] May Be Leaving 'The Resident' and We Are DevastatedBy Jamie Lerner
Apr. 13 2021, Published 10:28 p.m. ET
The fourth season of The Resident has continued to deliver on drama, twists, and medical catastrophes. Now, it’s looking like some of the show’s doctors may be leaving in 2021 based on a recent promo, and we are really hoping that’s not the case.
However, if the plot continues as expected, we may see not one but two doctors leave The Resident in 2021. This would be absolutely devastating for the Chastain Park Memorial Hospital and for fans of The Resident because the two doctors rumored to be leaving are definite fan favorites.
There may be two doctors leaving ‘The Resident’ in 2021.
One of the biggest plot points of The Resident is the romance between Dr. Mina Okafor (Shaunette Renée Wilson) and Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), two of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital’s star medical practitioners. Their will-they-won’t-they dance kept us going until AJ finally broke it off with his girlfriend to be with Mina. While their relationship is certainly fiery, they also clearly have the love to keep it going.
One of our favorite moments in The Resident’s fourth season was when Mina and AJ got engaged! We can’t get enough of them, so it would be absolutely heartbreaking if they ended up being the doctors to leave. Unfortunately for us, it looks like Mina and AJ will be the doctors leaving The Resident.
If anyone is leaving ‘The Resident’ in 2021, it looks like it will be Mina and AJ.
In Season 4, Episode 9 of The Resident, titled, “Doors Opening, Doors Closing,” Mina’s immigration status was further brought into question. In prior episodes, there had been fakeouts that she would leave for a new job in Boston, or that her visa status would force her to leave, but it looked like she was staying put.
However, at the end of the ninth episode, Mina tells AJ that the easiest thing to do will be to go back to Nigeria, not only for visa reasons but also to help her mother. When she makes this decision, AJ announces that he will go with her. Co-creator Amy Holden Jones shared with TV Insider about the couple, “They’re going to have some problems, some obstacles … mainly related to her immigration status,” so this is likely what she was referring to.
Even if Mina and AJ do leave the hospital, they may not be leaving ‘The Resident’ in entirety.
Although anything is possible, two main characters like Mina and AJ leaving The Resident in 2021 seems highly unlikely. The show has been building up their romantic tension since the beginning, and with fans shipping the two leads who are finally solidifying their romance, it would be unfair to take them both out now. It is also possible, however, that they could be going on a hiatus.
Not only would it be unorthodox to eliminate two beloved characters from The Resident in one go, but also neither actor has hinted that they would be leaving the show. Shaunette seems to be going strong with The Resident, as does Malcolm-Jamal.
Maybe instead Mina and AJ will officially tie the knot, allowing Mina to stay put. We’ll just have to wait and see to find out if either or both of them are really leaving The Resident.
The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.