'The Resident': Who Is the Newest Cast Member at Chastain Park Memorial?

This season of The Resident brings new changes and new faces. Logan Kim (Rob Young), the black-hearted vice president of Red Rock Mountain Medical, was ousted in Episode 2. The unguided hospital will find its new CEO in the stellar orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kitt Voss (Jane Leeves) when she heads Chastain Memorial's transition from private to public hospital.

The doctors will finally have a seat at the table after opposing the system for three seasons and will fight to fix the broken system from the inside. The medical drama has already welcomed one new face in Season 4, Episode 2 — How to Get Away With Murder’s Conrad Ricamora is Jake Wong. Jake is a plastic surgeon who’s Dr. Bell’s (Bruce Greenwood) former stepson from a previous marriage. The Resident will be introducing viewers to another new character , Billie, in Episode 6.

With the return of Billie, the halls of Chastain Park may not be so welcoming. Conrad (Matt Czuchry) will not be pleased to see her, especially while Nic is stressed with PTSD during her pregnancy.

They're not only former colleagues but childhood friends. Emily told TV Insider , “Nic and Billie have a history, but you also see there’s a history between the medical professionals and Billie. It will be fun to see all of those things unfold when she comes back to town.” Billie returns to the hospital to support Nic after her traumatic stabbing incident, but Nic may be the only person who's happy to see her.

The newest addition to The Resident is Canadian actress Jessica Lucas as Billie. Billie (who will have a recurring role this season) was a former top neurosurgery resident at Chastain Memorial before a fatal error led to her termination. The character is said to have a significant ego and a hot temper, which may or may not get her in some hot water. According to Deadline , she is practically always “the smartest person in the room." Billie interestingly has a history with Nic (Emily VanCamp).

Jessica Lucas has acted on another popular FOX drama.

Jessica is best known for her ferocious portrayal of the villain Tabitha Galavan on the FOX series Gotham. Before Gotham, Jessica was on the limited FOX series Gracepoint, an adaptation of the British series Broadchurch. She has also starred in the movie Cloverfield, produced by JJ Abrams, which opened at No. 1 at the domestic box office. Jessica also appeared in the horror flicks The Covenant and 2013's Evil Dead.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FOX

Recently Jessica starred in the lead role in the Muse / Rogers Television limited series The Murders for Citytv, and also was an executive producer on the series as well. In an interview with Toronto Star, she spoke about her character, Detective Kate Jameson, and why she jumped at the chance to play the part. She says, “It was the chance to play this fully formed, really complex character in a way that I didn’t have in the past."

Article continues below advertisement

She also went on to say, “You are seeing work and opportunities that you might not have seen earlier. Canadian television has evolved and is changing so rapidly, and to be a part of that is really exciting, that these projects are happening at home now."

Source: Citytv