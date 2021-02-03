Jeff Bezos Relinquishes His Amazon CEO Position to Andy Jassy of Web Services

While Jeff Bezos launched Amazon and is currently the world's richest man (he was briefly dethroned by Elon Musk when Tesla company shares skyrocketed), Andy Jassy was put in charge of arguably Amazon's biggest moneymaker that few people know about.

In a memo to his employees, Bezos wrote that transitioning to his new role as Executive Chair will afford him "the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions."