Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Just Dropped $165M on a Mansion in Beverly Hills

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, just bought a mansion in Beverly Hills for $165 million. The sale price is believed to be the highest in the Los Angeles area, surpassing the previous record of $150 million.

The mansion, known as the Warner Estate (named after Jack Warner, the Warner Bros Studio chief who built the mansion in 1937), was sold to Jeff by media mogul David Geffen. The house also sits on 9.4 acres and comes with a guest house, terraces, and an entire golf course. (Why would you ever need to leave your house?) With such a huge purchase under his belt, many are wondering how much in taxes the Amazon CEO has to shell out for the new estate. 