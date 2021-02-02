'The Resident' Fans Believe That Morris Chestnut Is About to Leave the Show

On the show, Morris portrays a devilishly arrogant neurosurgeon and chief of surgery, someone whose greediness is in sharp contrast with what Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) represents. A recent episode, "The Accidental Patient," cast new doubt on Cain's future. Is he going to leave the hospital?

Actor Morris Chestnut first appeared on The Resident in the Season 3 premiere titled "From the Ashes," and his on-screen character, Dr. Barrett Cain, immediately sparked some strong reactions among fans.

Some fans are convinced Morris Chestnut is about to leave 'The Resident.'

Cain has enjoyed moderate popularity among fans ever since he first stepped foot inside the Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. But according to some, sweeping changes might be underway. As a theory has it, there's a chance that Cain might not be able to continue working in his role for much longer. Is this true?

"The Accidental Patient," saw Cain make a big mistake. In the episode, he suffers a harrowing accident as he is helping out a woman stuck in a burning car. While he is trying to pull her out, he spots a bystander who is filming the whole rigamarole — which doesn't bode all that well with him. He tells the person to stop, and in that exact moment, he gets hit by an ambulance.

Cain is then taken to the Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. In characteristic fashion, he issues a few instructions while on the hospital stretcher. He tells Dr. Conrad Hawkins and Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) to take him to CT after noticing that something is wrong with his hands. He more or less sticks to the same approach while waiting for the operation. He even asks Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) whether she thinks of the accident as karma — but she brushes him off.

As "The Accidental Patient" reveals, the disaster could lead to lasting ramifications. As some argue, it could even cost Cain his job. At this point, it's uncertain if the plot point foreshadows further casting changes or if it serves the purpose of pushing forward Cain's storyline.

"Yes, he's alive but things aren't going to be easy. There's also still the question as to whether he will ever be a surgeon again, which is a big one," Malcolm-Jamal told Entertainment Weekly. "Even if Cain survives the accident, would he change his core personality? Would he ever become a good guy? That's more iffy," executive producer Andrew Chapman told Entertainment Weekly in a different interview.

