Some Fans Believe That Malcolm-Jamal Warner Is Going to Leave 'The Resident'

So, are AJ and Mina really going to move to Nigeria? Is Malcolm-Jamal Warner leaving The Resident?

Dr. AJ Austin ( Malcolm-Jamal Warner ) first stepped foot inside the imposing building of the Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in Season 1 of The Resident , and he became a popular character in no time. The past seasons of the show explored his grappling with his paternal legacy and his relationship with Dr. Mina Okafor (Shaunette Renée Wilson) — which took a new turn in a recent episode.

So, is actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner leaving 'The Resident'?

A recent episode of The Resident put AJ's and Mina's relationship to a new test. Frequently hailed as the power couple of the show, they managed to overcome every hurdle thrown in their way. In "Doors Opening, Doors Closing," Mina receives some horrible news, however, which could potentially change her future with AJ. As the episode reveals, Mina's visa application gets rejected, which leaves her with no option but to think about moving back to Nigeria. So, what's next?

With only one week left before her current visa expires, Mina is forced to think about alternative solutions, such as moving back to Nigeria. AJ is by her side all the way through, telling her that he would be happy to move with her.

A newly released promo for the episode titled "Into the Unknown" shows the next stages of the planning process. As the short clip hints, Mina and AJ might decide to go ahead with the strategy and move to Nigeria together — which would leave fans in a rather doomed position. The Season 4 finale of The Resident is still some time away, however.

"He's definitely given it some thought. We've seen a couple of years of love unrequited and now we see the love being shown back to him. Mina is a special individual as a doctor and as a person. That's something that he really does not want to lose," Malcolm-Jamal said about the decision AJ is facing in an interview with TV Insider.

"It's not always that you can find a relationship where you can marry your commitment and love for your craft with the commitment and love you have for your loved one. There will always be a certain shorthand and understanding between them that their love for each other and their love for their crafts don’t necessarily have to conflict," he added.

