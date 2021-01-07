The Plot to 'Coyote' Feels Like It Could Be a Federal Agent's Real Story

Like the creators and writers behind Coyote have been involved in crime dramas before, so has Michael Chiklis, who plays semi-rogue agent Ben. He famously played Vic Mackey on The Shield and was also on The Commish and Gotham. Even so, Michael said at the 2020 Television Critics Association press tour that he was excited to play such a complex character .

"To play someone whose point of view is galvanized, who looked through a certain prism, and to be thrusted into a complete different set of circumstances … to have his preconceived notions of the world broken down, fascinated me," he said.

Before the series made its way to CBS All Access, it had been given a 10-episode order at Paramount Network. So far, only six episodes are available to stream.