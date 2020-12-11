The Disney Original 'Safety' Is a Tear-Jerking True Story

Disney has been on a winning streak by bringing original, heartwarming, and family-friendly stories to life on its streaming platform. The latest on Disney+ , Safety , is no exception. And even better? Safety is based on the entirely true story of its protagonist, former Clemson University football safety Ray McElrathbey.

The true story of 'Safety' doesn't underplay its hero.

A summary of the story by The Star Tribune reveals that Ray's first year as a student at Clemson University was not all he thought it would be: "With his mother in rehab for an extended period, teenage McElrathbey became the guardian of his younger brother, smuggling him into his dorm room in laundry carts and leaning on teammates and fans for help."

Director Reginald Hudlin didn't have to go out of his way to make Ray the hero — he was already larger than life. Reginald says in an interview with ABC7, "Ray's efforts inspired the team, inspired his entire community and what a great role model for us all to emulate...When you see someone doing the right thing against all odds, let's join in, let's help them." His dedication to bringing this story to life is a reminder that overcoming the impossible requires faith and a little teamwork.

Ray's remarkable story proves that, even in a disheartening 2020, good people are still out there. Ray himself, when asked about the project for ABC7, spoke positively: "I'm glad they helped pick me to lead this little effort and inspiring others, and I hope that's what will come from it." He is an adult with his own children now, and sees his college experience as a learning process pre-kids.

