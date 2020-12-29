Here's How You Can Stream 'Why Women Kill' Without a CBS All Access Account

With an ambitious concept that travels through decades, a star-studded cast, and a punchy title, it's no surprise why fans have become enthralled with the dramedy Why Women Kill. The first season centers around three women, who live in different decades, as they each deal with infidelities in their respective marriages. Beth Ann Stanton (Ginnifer Goodwin) is enjoying being the perfect '60s housewife when she finds out that her husband, Rob (Sam Jaeger) has moved on with a younger woman.

Meanwhile, in the '80s, Simone Grove (Lucy Liu) discovers that her third husband, Karl Grove (Jack Davenport), is using her as a beard to cover his homosexuality. The third central wife in the series lives in modern times. Taylor Harding (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) has a progressive open relationship with her spouse, Eli Cohen (Reid Scott), but their marriage is tested when they both fall in love with the same woman, Jade (Alexandra Daddario).

Source: Instagram

In addition to having unfaithful spouses, the three women are linked by another element: They're each driven to murder. The show originally debuted on CBS All Access, and many potential audience members have wondered if there are other services to stream the series on. Is Why Women Kill on Netflix? Keep reading to find out if there are other ways to watch the show if you don't have a CBS All Access account.

Is 'Why Women Kill' available to stream on Netflix? The first episode of Why Women Kill debuted on CBS All Access in August of 2019, and the season concluded in October of that year. Though it's been more than a year since the show was added to the CBS premium subscription service, it has yet to make its way to another platform. Based on the series overview, many people are interested in viewing the show. Unfortunately, Why Women Kill is not coming to Netflix (or another subscription platform) any time soon. Those who are interested in watching Why Women Kill do have a few options, however. CBS All Access plans do begin at $5.99 per month, but those without cable plans can add it through Amazon Prime for the same price. Episodes of the series are also available for purchase on YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play for $1.99 each.