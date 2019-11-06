Dolly Parton Has a TV Show Inspired By Her Songs — Details on 'Heartstrings'

Musical legend Dolly Parton has a new Netflix series coming our way, and all of the episodes are based on her hit songs. "Songs: They're just stories put to music," Dolly opens at the beginning of the trailer. And now we get to see those stories come to life. The trailer for Heartstrings recently dropped, giving us the first look at some of the star-studded casts for the eight different songs turned into episodes. And don't worry, "Jolene" is absolutely one of them.

"Songs that withstand the test of times are songs that are written from the heart," Dolly says to another character in the trailer. The eight songs being played on screen for us in Heartstrings are “Jolene,” “These Old Bones,” “If I Had Wings,” “JJ Sneed,” “Cracker Jack,” “Sugar Hill,” “Down from Dover” and “Two Doors Down.”

What celebs are part of Dolly Parton's Heartstrings cast? The series, which is out in its entirety on Nov. 22, features celebrities like Julianne Hough, Kathleen Turner, Delta Burke, Gerald McRaney, and Ginnifer Goodwin.

Dolly, of course, stars in the series. What would be a Dolly Parton series without Dolly Parton herself? She makes an appearance in what looks like all of the episodes, according to IMDB, but there are are other actors in place to play younger portrayals of herself. Her main role is "Babe" in the episode "Jolene," where Julianna Hough plays the man-stealing Jolene.

"Jolene" also features Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Emily and Dallas Roberts as Aaron. The episode "These Old Bones," following a lawyer trying to convince a "witch" to sell her home to a local mining company, Kathleen Turner plays Miss Mary Shaw (or Old Bones), while Ginnifer Goodwin is Genevieve, and Kyle Bornheimer premieres as Landon.

Source: YouTube

"If I Had Wings" features Gerald McRaney as Tom Freeman, Delta Burke as Ellie Holder, Ben Lawson as Clay, Michele Weaver as Phyllis, Brooke Elliott as Nancy Bridges, and Tim Reid as Kendal Hooks. The episode follows three siblings as they grapple with reconnecting over their father's sins. "JJ Sneed" follows a woman who falls for an outlaw on a grand adventure, featuring Colin O’Donoghue as JJ Sneed and Willa Fitzgerald as Maddie.

Sarah Shahi is Lucy Jane alongside Rochelle Aytes as Scarlett in "Cracker Jack," while "Sugar Hill" features Patricia Wettig as Harper Cantrell and Timothy Busfield Logan Cantrell. Melissa Leo, Ray McKinnon, Andy Mientus, and Katie Stevens all play the Meegers in "Two Doors Down," while Holly Taylor plays Delilah "Dee" Covern in "Down from Dover" alongside Shane McGhie as Lincoln Dollarhyde.