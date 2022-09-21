Where Does 'The Resident' Take Place? — We'd Love to Pop by Chastain Memorial Hospital

When whispers of yet another medical drama began winding their way through the television world, it was hard to feel any sort of excitement. It felt as if we've had our fill of doctors saving lives while destroying their own on a personal level.

Of course, things changed when The Resident dropped on Fox in 2018. It quickly became a standout in a well-trodden genre. Now in its sixth season, we still cannot get enough of our favorite residents. We have to know more such as, where does The Resident actually take place?