Is 'L&HH: Atlanta' Star Yung Joc Still Engaged to Kendra Robinson?

During Season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans were introduced to Yung Joc's girlfriend, Kendra Robinson. It was evident right off the bat that not only was Kendra a super-smart attorney, but she was not going to take crap from any of the cast members, including Joc. The couple did go through their ups and down's that season, but viewers were super excited when Joc decided to propose to Kendra.

Article continues below advertisement

The entire cast was there when Joc popped the question, and even Kendra's mother was in attendance. Joc pretended to crash a mascarade party, and in front of everyone, said, "Excuse me y'all. Y'all may not know who this lady is, but I know who she is. If everybody would just take off their mask and just give me their blessing at this moment. I would really really appreciate it." That's when he took a huge diamond ring out of his back pocket and got down on one knee.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the elaborate proposal, fans want an update on the couple, who were last seen wedding planning during Season 9 of the VH1 reality series. So, are Joc and Kendra still engaged? Here's all we know about Yung Joc and Kendra's engagement.

Relax, Joc and Kendra are still together and plan to marry in the future. Joc, whose real name is Jasiel Robinson, is still very much engaged to Kendra. Unfortunately, the couple had to put their nuptials on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Page Six, Joc talked about their wedding and having to postpone. "It definitely threw out the wedding planning. It pushed us into a whole new mental capacity," Joc explained. "We said we weren't going to be the couple that was engaged forever. We want to get engaged and get married right away." Article continues below advertisement Source: Instagram The “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper went on to describe his ideal big day, adding, "A perfect wedding would just to be able to look into each other's eyes knowing that we worked and fought hard for this very day and to just be able to share our love unconditionally in front of the world." Article continues below advertisement