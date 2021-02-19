Rapper Yung Joc Is Driving for a Rideshare Company to Influence the Youth

In case you missed it, a video went viral of the “It’s Goin Down” rapper working for a rideshare app named Pull Up N Go. And while many people believed that he is just going through hard times, there is a deeper meaning to his new gig.

Per TMZ , the rapper shared during a livestream that he is driving for the rideshare app to influence the youth. “You have to show them what humility is and you’re not too big to do the right thing by making an honest living,” he said.

“I think that’s why a lot of kids — and even adults — go astray," he continued. "Because they’re too ashamed, they’re too prideful to do something."

Yung Joc also said he challenged himself to do something new and that being a rideshare driver is “a dope idea.”