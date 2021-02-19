Rapper Yung Joc Is Driving for a Rideshare Company to Influence the Youth

Rapper Yung Joc Is Driving for a Rideshare Company to Influence the YouthBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 19 2021, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
We can all agree that the pandemic has taken a toll on all of our lives in some way or another. And while many of us are blessed to be gainfully employed, some people lost their jobs because of the pandemic. That said, many people have taken on jobs that they normally wouldn’t have in order to put food on the table. After all, where you work is nothing to be ashamed of — an honest living is the only goal.
One rapper who has proved that point is Yung Joc. It’s easy to think that celebrities have it easy since they have the ability to earn money through various avenues. However, just like normal people, everything celebrities have can be taken away at the drop of a dime. And since Yung Joc was spotted driving for a rideshare app, fans wanted to know what happened to the star.
So, why has Yung Joc decided to become a rideshare driver?
In case you missed it, a video went viral of the “It’s Goin Down” rapper working for a rideshare app named Pull Up N Go. And while many people believed that he is just going through hard times, there is a deeper meaning to his new gig.
Per TMZ, the rapper shared during a livestream that he is driving for the rideshare app to influence the youth. “You have to show them what humility is and you’re not too big to do the right thing by making an honest living,” he said.
“I think that’s why a lot of kids — and even adults — go astray," he continued. "Because they’re too ashamed, they’re too prideful to do something."
Yung Joc also said he challenged himself to do something new and that being a rideshare driver is “a dope idea.”
I wouldn’t be surprised if that Yung Joc rideshare video is a social experiment to see how ignorant & judgmental people are...— Simone Slaughter (@alwaysimone) January 13, 2020
“The most phenomenal part of this experience from this going viral is the amount of support,” he added, sharing that Snoop Dogg was among his backers.
Yung Joc’s rideshare gig is not the only way he's influencing the youth.
Yung Joc has always been vocal about influencing kids and being a good example. And while his rideshare gig left him open to harsh criticisms from people, he is determined to shift the culture.
He told the site that “he's been working with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta for years, and this is another way to show kids they shouldn't be too ashamed or prideful to try a new gig.”
And although his reasoning is valid, it hasn’t stopped fans from sharing their sentiments about the situation. Some people have been very supportive, saying that he's simply using this as promotion — while others are saying that he fell off.
Yung Joc invested in that RideShare company. Way more people know more about “Pull Up N Go” today than they did before he went viral.— 🏁 Dash Harris (@Dash5Harris) January 15, 2020
Marketing > Pride
People are shaming Yung Joc for driving for a rideshare service, when there is no shame in that whatsoever.— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) January 13, 2020
But the whole time he's probably an investor/owner in that new app and just got a million dollars in free promotion.
That video of Yung Joc really makes me sad, people are so lost in the sauce man. Idk his situation but why is him making an honest living something you have to clown him for? I don’t understand the human mind sometimes smh some people really are rotten to the core— Bea (@missBeatriiz) January 13, 2020
While it’s easy to think that the rapper has fallen from grace, that doesn’t mean it’s true. In fact, Yung Joc is doing pretty well for himself these days. He's a radio personality, a recurring cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and he just opened a new club, TMZ reports.
And even if he was struggling financially, it’s important to know that it could happen to any one of us at any given time. So, it pays to be humble and not criticize others for how they make money.
Aside from the controversy surrounding Yung Joc’s new hustle, the rideshare app is growing. WSB-TV Atlanta reports that Pull Up N Go launched in October 2019 and primarily services cities in Florida and Tennessee.