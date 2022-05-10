Will Rapper Yung Joc's Net Worth Multiply Throughout 2022?

Not only did Joc receive a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song in 2007 for “It’s Goin Down,” but Joc’s 2006 debut album “New Joc City” reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. The entrepreneur also went on to release another album, "Hustlenomics," which also performed well on the charts.