'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's' Yung Joc Has Eight Children From Four Baby Mamas

Viewers of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta would likely agree that Yung Joc is considered to be one of the peacemakers on the show. Despite getting into his own drama in the relationship department, Yung Joc (real name: Jasiel Amon Robinson) has been able to provide advice to fellow cast members who have dealt with their share of ups and downs. And his passion for helping others naturally trickles down to his children.

While Yung Joc’s kids have long been a topic on LHHATL, fans recently got to see him in action with his oldest son. And while the rapper can be seen sharing snaps of him and his oldest son on social media, Joc actually has other children. So, the obvious question stands: How many kids does Young Joc have? Read on to get the full breakdown.

Lastly, Joc has another set of twins with his fourth baby mama, Sina. The pair's twin daughters, Eden and Allon, are the youngest of the bunch.

The reality star also has a set of fraternal twins — a boy and girl, Cadence and Camora — whom he shares with Carla.

Joc also shares three children with his ex-wife Alexandra — a daughter, Ja’Kori, and two sons, Amir and Chase. The outlet reports that after 13 years of marriage, Joc and Alexandra divorced in 2014 due to infidelity allegations.

According to LiveRampUp , Joc shares his oldest son, Amoni , with his baby mama Fatimah.

In case you’re out of the loop, Yung Joc is a father of eight children — four sons and four daughters.

Yung Joc was a rolling stone! Fans who follow the star on Instagram are likely aware that Joc has a lot of children, which can make it hard to decipher who’s who.

Yung Joc and Amoni got into a scuffle on the latest episode of 'LHHATL.'

In LHHATL’s Season 10 Episode 8, Joc attempted to have a conversation with his son Amoni about his lifestyle, but things quickly went left. Joc is concerned that Amoni is not keeping the right company — especially since some of his friends are mixed up in street violence. Not to mention, a shooting that Amoni's friends were involved in took place at Joc’s club while Amoni was present.

Unfortunately, Amoni was not interested in what Joc had to say. In fact, many viewers called Amoni out for having a dismissive attitude. Although Joc tried to reason with Amoni, his words were not hitting home.

Oh Joc nice cause soon as he piped up yelling it would’ve been a cut the cameras man down situation 😂😂😂#LHHATL pic.twitter.com/X4tq7hqSUK — kisskiss_sassy (@KisskissSassy) August 17, 2021

#LHHATL that’s raw emotion right there… joc just want the best for his son. I feel that — Pancake #5 (@1ts_Cyn) August 24, 2021

“So, if your father loses his multi-million dollar business because of another [n-word], you’ll check on him but not me,” Joc asks Amoni. “Listen, let me talk,” Amoni says. But, Joc ended up losing his cool and threw a chair in his club.

“I’m not going to lose you to these streets,” Joc says to Amoni. Instead of Amoni taking in what Joc had to say, he continued to have a nonchalant attitude about the situation. As a result, this led to Joc attacking his son on-air. Luckily, security quickly broke up the scuffle before any harm was done.

