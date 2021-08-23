Did Lil Scrappy and Bambi From VH1's 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Get a Divorce?

In the last two years, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Lil Scrappy (Darryl Kevin Richardson) and his wife, Bambi ( Adizia Benson), have welcomed two kids to their brood, and they seemingly have it all together when the VH1 cameras aren’t rolling. However, it appears that behind closed doors, there’s been a struggle between them. In Episode 8 of LHHATL, audiences could see that Scrappy and Bambi are clashing. A pregnant Bambi voices to her husband that he’s never around when she needs him to help her more with the kids.

She is totally not happy with Scrappy’s recent work habits, and the two of them get into a very raw fight over the way Scrappy “checks” out of their relationship when he gets back from traveling for his music career. Unfortunately, Scrappy doesn’t understand at all where Bambi is coming from when it comes to her complaints. He tells her that he’s doing his part to make her “comfortable." Their fight doesn’t stop there, and later in the episode, she brings up divorce.

When Bambi goes to have lunch with her girlfriends Sierra and Erica Mena , who’s having her own marital problems, she admits to them that when she and Scrappy have been getting into fights lately, her husband has brought up the word “divorce.” Bambi doesn’t feel that his threats are empty and admits to the ladies that she has already reached out to a divorce lawyer. Could this be the end of the road for Bambi and Scrappy? Keep reading to find out if these two are still together .

Did Lil Scrappy and Bambi get a divorce? Are they still together?

Thankfully, Lil Scrappy and Bambi appear to still be together and did not get a divorce. We know that the series films way before the season launches, and from the looks of things, it seems that they worked through their issues and are stronger than ever. Just a few weeks ago, the happily married couple posted photos on Instagram. The Bam thanked her husband for a “much-needed getaway,” suggesting that Scrappy whisked her away on a lovely couple’s vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

On July 24, Bambi gave birth to her and Scrap’s third child — a baby girl named Cali. The couple also have a son named Breland, 2, and a daughter named Xylo, 1. After Bambi gave birth, Scrappy took to his Instagram account to share his excitement for the arrival of his third daughter. (He has a 16-year-old daughter named Emani Richardson with his ex-fiancée, Love and Hip Hop co-star Erica Dixon, per the Atlanta Black Star.) He posted a few photos of his wife holding Cali and wrote, "God is absolutely the greatest, I tell you. I’ve never been perfect, but God blesses me as if I am tho."

Article continues below advertisement

He went on to say, "It feels so amazing and I feel so complete when he blessed me with all my babies, now we’ve made it to my 4th child and gifted me with one more life to protect and guide in his way. I want to thank my wife @adizthebam for having, it wasn’t easy, and u pushed thru literally, it only took 30 seconds this time, my young princess #CaliRichardson I’m def getting my grustle on now jack all my babies gone get what they need and want out this here life. I love you my future Andy bloodline."