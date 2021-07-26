'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Bambi Has Just Given Birth to Baby Cali Richardson

If you’re a fan of Bambi's ( real name : Adizia “Bambi” Benson), then you know that she takes family and motherhood very seriously. Although Bambi is a shining example of a hustler, she puts that persistence and drive in her family.

A quick perusal of Bambi’s social media will show just how active of a mom she is. Fans of the star are already familiar with Bambi’s son and daughter, Breland and Xylo. The adorable pair can be frequently seen playing with each other and sharing adorable moments on Bambi's Instagram.

And while Bambi and hubby Lil Scrappy (Darryl Kevin Richardson) already have a full house, expanding their family is a top priority. The couple welcomed baby girl Cali Richardson on July 25, 2021.

In an emotional post, Lil Scrappy shared the news with fans while praising Bambi for her strength through the pregnancy.

“I want to thank my wife @adizthebam for having her. It wasn’t easy and you pushed through literally. It only took 30 seconds this time,” Scrappy wrote.