'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Bambi Has Just Given Birth to Baby Cali Richardson

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Bambi Has Just Given Birth to Baby Cali RichardsonBy Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 26 2021, Published 1:18 p.m. ET
Oh baby! Bringing life into the world is one of the best joys anyone can experience. As a number of celebrities focus on balancing life in the spotlight while building their families, many have been able do so with grace and ease. And Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Bambi is no exception to the fact.
Known as an entrepreneur and reality star, Bambi has come a long way with building her family. She has just given birth to a gorgeous baby girl, but this is actually not her first rodeo on the motherhood front. She is now a proud mother of two daughters and a son. Get comfortable as we give you the full rundown.
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Bambi has three children — Breland, Xylo, and baby Cali.
If you’re a fan of Bambi's (real name: Adizia “Bambi” Benson), then you know that she takes family and motherhood very seriously. Although Bambi is a shining example of a hustler, she puts that persistence and drive in her family.
A quick perusal of Bambi’s social media will show just how active of a mom she is. Fans of the star are already familiar with Bambi’s son and daughter, Breland and Xylo. The adorable pair can be frequently seen playing with each other and sharing adorable moments on Bambi's Instagram.
And while Bambi and hubby Lil Scrappy (Darryl Kevin Richardson) already have a full house, expanding their family is a top priority. The couple welcomed baby girl Cali Richardson on July 25, 2021.
In an emotional post, Lil Scrappy shared the news with fans while praising Bambi for her strength through the pregnancy.
“I want to thank my wife @adizthebam for having her. It wasn’t easy and you pushed through literally. It only took 30 seconds this time,” Scrappy wrote.
Aside from being married to Lil Scrappy, Bambi has acquired a healthy net worth all on her own.
One thing fans respect about Bambi is that she has always been business-minded. Aside from jumping the broom with Lil Scrappy, Bambi has been working very hard to establish herself as an entrepreneur.
While most people became familiar with Bambi via Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, she has long graced the reality-television circuit. Bambi appeared on VH1’s Basketball Wives: LA for two seasons. Not to mention, Bambi has worked as a video model and appeared in music videos for 50 Cent, Jamie Foxx, and Lil Wayne.
Bambi has also stepped into the beauty lane with her hair extensions company Shimmer Elite Extensions. The company offers hair extensions, wig units, and a digital e-book to help aspiring businesswomen start their own hair companies.
Thanks to her hard work and determination, Bambi has accumulated a net worth of $1 million, per Wealthy Genius. And with her continued success in the entertainment and beauty lanes, we can expect her net worth to blossom over time.
We would like to extend our greatest congratulations to Bambi and Lil Scrappy on their newest bundle of joy.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.