Safaree Samuels Threatens to Quit 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Over the Baby Safire Falling Scene

VH1's Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 's cast is filled with very strong personalities. From the Latin bombshell Erica Mena to witty Adizia “Bambi” Benson , the cast is known to speak their minds whenever they please. And by the looks of it, Safaree Samuels is the latest cast member to share his grievances with production.

Season 10 has not been smooth-sailing for Safaree, with his marriage struggles with Erica coming to light. After the scene where Baby Safire fell in front of Safaree, social media has been relentless. As a result, viewers have been criticizing Safaree for his parenting skills. Now, it appears that the reality star may leave the franchise behind. Read on to get the lowdown.

Is Safaree Samuels leaving ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta'? It’s quite possible.

Safaree has been the main target for social media slander in regards to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Aside from his ongoing divorce drama with Erica, the show revealed his sentiments about having children, which rubbed viewers the wrong way.

And once an unfortunate incident occurred that affected Baby Safire, social media has been on one since. In the scene, Baby Safire fell on the back of her head. She instantly started crying, and Erica quickly scolded Safaree for laughing and not taking action immediately.

“Safaree pick her up, you freaking idiot. What’s your problem?” Erica says to Safaree. “She’s fine,” Safaree says. “When she’s in here, when we’re by ourselves, this doesn’t happen.”

Making matters worse, Erica expressed in a confessional that “this is what her life is about to be like” and called Safaree “immature.” After receiving tons of backlash, Safaree took to Twitter to explain how disgusted he is with the editors for airing the scene. He also shared that it may be time for him to leave the show.

Source: Getty Images