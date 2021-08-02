Safaree Samuels Threatens to Quit 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Over the Baby Safire Falling Scene

Safaree Samuels Threatens to Quit 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Over the Baby Safire Falling SceneBy Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 2 2021, Published 6:08 p.m. ET
VH1's Love & Hip Hop Atlanta's cast is filled with very strong personalities. From the Latin bombshell Erica Mena to witty Adizia “Bambi” Benson, the cast is known to speak their minds whenever they please. And by the looks of it, Safaree Samuels is the latest cast member to share his grievances with production.
Season 10 has not been smooth-sailing for Safaree, with his marriage struggles with Erica coming to light. After the scene where Baby Safire fell in front of Safaree, social media has been relentless. As a result, viewers have been criticizing Safaree for his parenting skills. Now, it appears that the reality star may leave the franchise behind. Read on to get the lowdown.
Is Safaree Samuels leaving ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta'? It’s quite possible.
Safaree has been the main target for social media slander in regards to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Aside from his ongoing divorce drama with Erica, the show revealed his sentiments about having children, which rubbed viewers the wrong way.
And once an unfortunate incident occurred that affected Baby Safire, social media has been on one since.
In the scene, Baby Safire fell on the back of her head. She instantly started crying, and Erica quickly scolded Safaree for laughing and not taking action immediately.
“Safaree pick her up, you freaking idiot. What’s your problem?” Erica says to Safaree.
“She’s fine,” Safaree says. “When she’s in here, when we’re by ourselves, this doesn’t happen.”
Making matters worse, Erica expressed in a confessional that “this is what her life is about to be like” and called Safaree “immature.”
After receiving tons of backlash, Safaree took to Twitter to explain how disgusted he is with the editors for airing the scene. He also shared that it may be time for him to leave the show.
Fans believe that Season 10 will be the last time we see Safaree on ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.’
It’s common for LHHATL cast members to leave the franchise. We’ve seen Joseline Hernandez make her exit after tension with showrunner Mona Scott-Young and various cast members.
K. Michelle also stepped away from the franchise due to drama and wanting to pursue her own endeavors with different projects. Plus, Erica Dixon walked away because she wanted to stay clear of the drama.
So, it’s not far-fetched that Safaree would actually bid the Atlanta gang farewell. Plus, with the show taking an even deeper dive into the demise of his marriage with Erica, coming back may not even be an option. After all, the show tends to rehash past issues, and Safaree may be completely over the situation.
It’s true that Safaree brings humor to the show, but with the tension between him and the show editors, it may be best for him to leave on his own terms.
However, nothing is set in stone as of yet. So, there is a chance that Safaree may stick around.
New episodes of LHHATL air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.