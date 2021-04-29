Joseline Hernandez Was on 'The Wendy Williams Show' and Things Went Left Very Quickly — Here's the Tea

Fans of Love & Hip Hop know that Joseline Hernandez does not bite her tongue. After a tumultuous relationship with her ex and the father of her daughter, Stevie J, it appears that Joseline has finally found love and created a lane for herself in the reality TV industry with her show Joseline’s Cabaret .

With the exception of her rambunctious cabaret, it appears that Joseline has decided to put the drama behind her these days. But on April 28, she was featured as a guest on The Wendy Williams Show , and things went left fast. So what happened?

What happened when Joseline Hernandez was on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’?

Although Joseline Hernandez and Wendy Williams seem to have had a pretty amicable relationship in the past, a recent clip of The Wendy Williams Show leads fans to believe that things have changed. At the beginning of their interview, which lasted a little longer than eight minutes, Joseline told Wendy, “You know Miss Wendy, I just must say this to you: I hope you’re going to give me my flowers today. I hope you’re gonna honor how much work I put out there.”

She added, “I’m an accomplished woman, and I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now. You know? And Wendy, you’re 35 years my senior. I should get those flowers from you. I should feel wanted by people like you. And not just me, all the other young girls."

Joseline went on to claim that Joseline’s Cabaret is currently the No. 1 show in the country, to which Wendy responded, “No, you have the No. 1 show on Zeus, and you got renewed for a third season, which needs to be commended.”

Wendy empathized with Joseline, saying that she, too, felt undervalued at times and quickly tried to change the subject by asking producers to switch to the “shoe cam,” but Joseline pressed the issue. Finally, Wendy told Joseline, “If you possibly think that I leave here every day and don’t feel undervalued for something that I do, as a woman, we’re not even going to talk about race, just as a woman. I still don’t make that dollar for dollar men make, so please.”

Eventually, the pair were able to move past their disagreement and finish the segment. But fans are still left wondering, what is actually the No. 1 show in America?

