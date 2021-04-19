Joseline Hernandez of 'Love & Hip Hop' Has Moved Her Reality Show to Atlanta for Season 2

Joseline Hernandez of 'Love & Hip Hop' Has Moved Her Reality Show to Atlanta for Season 2By Kori Williams
Apr. 19 2021, Published 7:33 p.m. ET
We all remember back in 2017 when Joseline Hernandez quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. It was iconic and even after years of being "managed" by her man at the time, Stevie J, the Puerto Rican Princess left him and the show, despite them having a daughter together. Joseline seemed to be pretty quiet for a while, aside from her presence on social media with her daughter, Bonnie Bella. But she was always making moves behind the scenes.
Now, Joseline has a new show called Joseline's Cabaret. Although the first season of the show took place in Miami, this second season is being hosted in Atlanta. Here, she's looking for top talent to start her cabaret show. The Atlanta version of the show has a few differences from its predecessor, but the main focus still applies. She wants to start a cabaret show and needs just the right people. Here's what you need to know about the Atlanta season.
Who's on the 'Joseline's Cabaret: Atlanta' cast?
Members of Cabaret's first season, Lucky and Sapphire, are back alongside a bunch of new girls. In the same way that dating competition shows rename the women, this show also gives each one a nickname. They're called Chanel Tso, Big Lex, Lexi Blow, BossTec, Mz Natural, Yummie P, Aqua, and Blue Face Barbie.
Even though the show is focused on Joseline's cabaret, there are some serious moments. One woman deals with the emotional aftermath of having aborted twins and feelings of suicide.
And of course, there are the fights. One teaser shows a cast member crying about having gotten an abortion, and another one of them said something really insensitive, alluding to them fighting. This season also has a reality competition element to it. The dancers will be eligible to win $10,000 and the opportunity to perform in the cabaret's next season that takes place in Las Vegas.
Joseline will also be joined by her fiancé, Balistic Beats, who appeared with her on Marriage Boot Camp.
Where can you watch 'Joseline's Cabaret'?
Joseline has left VH1 behind and is now working with Zeus Network. In partnership with the Shade Room, the show airs on the network's website with teasers and clips on its YouTube channel. You can also watch the show through some streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling, fuboTV, and Philo. If you're watching on cable, you're out of luck. This one is only available online.
For those looking for Joseline's new show to be like Love & Hip Hop, you're not going to get that here. The drama is more like something out of Bad Girls Club, and there won't be many guys on this show in general. Balistic Beats seems to be a pretty chill guy and won't get involved with the drama on the show unless it is directly about Joseline. But we may see some of her former co-stars from L&HH if we're lucky.
Joseline's Cabaret airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST.