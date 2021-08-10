'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Fans Were Shocked to Learn That Kirk Frost Has an Older Adult Son

If you’re an avid viewer of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta , you’re likely familiar with Kirk Frost . Over the years, he has become one of the franchise's least-liked cast members due to his cheating on his wife, Rasheeda Frost , and having a child outside of their marriage. Aside from the drama, Rasheeda and Kirk have been able to work on their relationship, but questions still remain.

Since the beginning of LHHATL, viewers have always wondered about Kirk’s children. While fans are aware that he has two children — Ky and Karter — with Rasheeda, Kirk also has several children from other relationships. With a previous episode showing Kirk meeting up with one of his sons, fans are even more intrigued.

So, how many kids does Kirk Frost have? Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.