'LHHATL's' Kendra Robinson Talks Being an Attorney and Music Mogul — "I Want a Grammy" (EXCLUSIVE)

Fans of the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta franchise are familiar with the name Kendra Robinson. Aside from her stunning good looks and razor-sharp wit, the beauty is the wife of Yung Joc and an attorney in her own right. While the thought of an attorney appearing on a reality TV show may seem a bit out of the norm, Kendra balances both worlds seamlessly. And of course, the music world has naturally become an intriguing field for the 34-year-old to explore.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Kendra opened up about her life as an attorney and how she’s ready to make a name for herself in the music industry.