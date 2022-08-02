'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Season 11 Takes Drama to New Heights (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Since the end of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10, fans have been waiting patiently to see the next chapter in the lives of Atlanta's movers and shakers. Throughout the season, fans watched Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena's divorce crumble, Spice's journey in the mainstream market, and Bambi and Scrappy go through the growing pains of marriage. Not to mention, viewers watched as friendships continued to be tested.
Despite the ups and downs the crew experienced, the ultimate goal is to maintain and cultivate loving friendships and relationships. Now that Season 11 is officially upon us, things have definitely changed among the Atlanta crew. In an exclusive sneak peek clip of Season 11, it appears that trouble is on the horizon for the cast. Here's the 4-1-1.
Spice is determined to secure a Grammy nomination.
Shout out to dancehall music lovers! It's no secret that Spice has been one of the leading voices in the genre for years. And while Spice's star status has been cemented in her homeland of Jamaica, the beauty is ready to conquer the mainstream market.
It has been Spice's dream to secure a Grammy nomination for a while. Although the Recording Academy has long been slammed for its taste in awards and nominations, getting the recognition does wonders for a musician's career. And since Spice has set her sights on becoming a mainstream artist, securing a Grammy nomination will go a long way in making that dream a reality.
As the trailer continues, we see that Spice was able to secure a nomination for her 2021 album, "10." Naturally, the news has brought Spice's family and loved ones to tears.
Rasheeda Frost's relationship troubles are behind her, but some family issues have come to light.
Fans know that Rasheeda has had a shaky relationship with her father. And while the entrepreneur is ready and willing to get to the root of their issues, Rasheeda's father is less understanding. Unfortunately, their meeting goes left with Rasheeda's mom, Shirleen, trying to get control of the situation.
As many LHHATL fans know, family issues run deep with many of the cast members. And while several of the cast members have taken strides to improve their relationships with parents and other family members, it appears that intense therapy is needed in order to make a breakthrough. Hopefully, Rasheeda and her parents can reach that point.
Mendeecees and Yandy Harris are having trouble co-parenting with his other baby mamas.
Mendeecees and Yandy Harris have had their share of ups and downs — from issues with Mendeecees's baby mamas to the star serving time in prison. However, the couple have moved to Atlanta and things are definitely looking up for the Harris family.
As with many blended families, its important for all parties to be on one accord. And Lil Mendeecees is hoping that his mother, Samantha, along with Mendeecees and Yandy can iron out their issues. Unfortunately, their dinner meet-up doesn't go as planned.
Yung Joc faces cheating allegations amid his wedding to Kendra Robinson.
It appears that monogamy and Yung Joc simply don't mix. At the beginning of the trailer, there appears to be an interruption during Kendra and Joc's wedding when it seems like Joc has fathered yet another child. Making matters worse, it looks like he's stepped out on his relationship with Kendra. And of course, Kendra is ready to knock some good sense into him.
Sierra Gates and Bambi's friendship is on shaky ground.
As the trailer comes to a close, Sierra and Bambi are seen having a heart-to-heart about their friendship. In the upcoming season, Bambi can be seen calling many of the women in their friend circle "fake." While it's unclear what exactly went down, our money is on issues between Bambi, Scrappy, and his mother, Momma Dee — and of course, Sierra and the other ladies butting in.
Judging by the trailer, LHHATL is set to deliver endless drama. And we're ready to enjoy every second of it.
Catch the season premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.