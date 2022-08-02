'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Season 11 Takes Drama to New Heights (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

As the trailer comes to a close, Sierra and Bambi are seen having a heart-to-heart about their friendship. In the upcoming season, Bambi can be seen calling many of the women in their friend circle "fake." While it's unclear what exactly went down, our money is on issues between Bambi, Scrappy, and his mother, Momma Dee — and of course, Sierra and the other ladies butting in.

Judging by the trailer, LHHATL is set to deliver endless drama. And we're ready to enjoy every second of it.

Catch the season premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.