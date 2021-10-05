Are 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Sierra Gates and Her Boyfriend Expecting?By Toni Sutton
Oct. 4 2021, Published 8:04 p.m. ET
Fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta were first introduced to salon owner and beauty guru Sierra Gates in Season 6 when she appeared as a supporting cast member and Karlie Redd's best friend. Over the years, she has shared with viewers the ups and downs of her life, including her romantic relationships. During that season, Sierra discovered that her husband of eight years, Rodricous "Shooter" Gates, was cheating on her with her assistant Moriah Lee.
Following the couple's split, she began dating BK Brasco during Season 7 of the show. In one episode, a woman who supposedly slept with BK confronted the hairstylist to inform her about her boyfriend's infidelities. Basically, BK told her that he couldn't help the fact that women found him attractive.
Sierra and BK had been off and on for five years and finally seemed to have gotten their relationship back on track. In December of 2020, BK even proposed.
However, the pair called it quits just weeks after the engagement. In Season 10, Sierra has been showing off her new man, Eric Whitehead, and has told the cameras that he is "the one." When the two traveled to Dubai with most of their fellow cast members, she told Eric that she wanted to have a baby with him, and he seemed totally on board. This Season on LHHATL, audiences saw Sierra truly happy in her relationship, and fans have been wondering if she and her boyfriend are having a baby after all.
Is Sierra Gates and her boyfriend having a baby?
Even though audiences saw Sierra and Eric discuss having kids and taking that next step in their relationship, the two are not expecting. However, Sierra and her boyfriend did take a huge step in their relationship and bought a house together. Earlier in summer of 2021, the entrepreneur and her luxury car business owner boyfriend purchased an 8,000 square foot, eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in Atlanta.
In an interview with The Shade Room, per Florida News-Times, Sierra gave details on her and her boyfriend’s new palatial pad. She stated that her boyfriend would take the reigns when it came to home decor. She shared, "The crazy part about it is that I’m a simple person in this home decor situation. I need a bed, a sofa, and a place to make money. He has a lot of ideas. So I’m just letting him do him. He’s definitely in control."
Sierra added, "This is Eric’s third home, and his New York home is very nicely decorated. It’s very comfortable. Thanks to his New York home, I let him take over because the baby needs a couch, candles, and a pool." This house is definitely big enough for Sierra and Eric to grow their family.
Sierra Gates has two kids from previous relationships.
Sierra can’t wait to have a child with her boyfriend, and when she does get pregnant, this would be her third birth. Eric, who is 28, does not have any children of his own, and Sierra has two. The reality television personality gave birth to her first daughter, Paris Gates, when she was 15. It is not known for sure if 17-year-old Paris is her ex-husband's child or not.
However, she and Shooter do share an 11-year-old son, Mason Gates. Her children were shown a handful of times in the past on the series, but her kids did not appear on Season 10.
Maybe her kids will be featured on Season 11 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and maybe Sierra and her boyfriend will have some big news to share, like a pregnancy or an engagement or maybe both!