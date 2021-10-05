Are 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Sierra Gates and Her Boyfriend Expecting?

Fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta were first introduced to salon owner and beauty guru Sierra Gates in Season 6 when she appeared as a supporting cast member and Karlie Redd's best friend. Over the years, she has shared with viewers the ups and downs of her life, including her romantic relationships. During that season, Sierra discovered that her husband of eight years, Rodricous "Shooter" Gates, was cheating on her with her assistant Moriah Lee.

Following the couple's split, she began dating BK Brasco during Season 7 of the show. In one episode, a woman who supposedly slept with BK confronted the hairstylist to inform her about her boyfriend's infidelities. Basically, BK told her that he couldn't help the fact that women found him attractive.

Sierra and BK had been off and on for five years and finally seemed to have gotten their relationship back on track. In December of 2020, BK even proposed.